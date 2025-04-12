'Extortion' - How much is a pint in Liverpool and do you think it's worth it?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The price of a pint is something most us often talk about, with the cost of a cold beer in the pub continuing to rise.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the average cost of a pint of draught lager in the UK was £4.83 in January 2025 - more than £1 more expensive than five years prior. It’s not uncommon to see a pint of the cold stuff costing upwards of £6 these days either and it seems like the days of a cheap beer with friends are long gone.

But, what do people in Liverpool think about beer prices? Our video journalist, Emily Bonner, has been out in the city centre asking if you know how much a pint costs and if you think it’s worth it.

One local told us: “I drink Guinness - which is one of the most expensive - and I think it’s about a fiver. Me and my mates look for cheaper pubs where it’s not £6.”

Another said: “Some places are like £3 a pint, £5 a pint, all the way up to £7 a pint which is extortion. Is it worth it? God no. It’s way too expensive for one pint. I can buy like a crate of beer for half the price.”

One lady added: “You can’t have more than two can you because it’s so expensive now.”