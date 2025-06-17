I asked AI what the best pubs are in Liverpool - here's what it came up with

I asked ChatGPT what the best pubs in Liverpool are and received this response, as well as a list of suggestions: “Liverpool boasts a vibrant pub scene, offering a mix of historic charm, modern flair, and community spirit.”

The AI service added: “Here are the best pubs in Liverpool, each with its unique character.”

1 . The Philharmonic Dining Rooms, Hope Street "Elegant Victorian architecture, mosaics, and ornate decor. Famous for its grand men's toilets." | Bob Edwards/Wikicommons

2 . Ye Hole in Ye Wall, Hackins Hey "The oldest pub in Liverpool, tucked down an alley. Cosy, traditional, and full of character." | Google Street View

3 . The Grapes, Mathew Street "Historic Beatles hangout with a great rum selection and lively music vibe." | The Grapes via Google Maps