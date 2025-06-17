I asked AI what the best pubs are in Liverpool - here's what it came up with

I asked ChatGPT what the best pubs in Liverpool are and received this response, as well as a list of suggestions: “Liverpool boasts a vibrant pub scene, offering a mix of historic charm, modern flair, and community spirit.”
tripadvisor-reviews-5178134" title="17 best pizza restaurants in Liverpool as rated by your Tripadvisor reviews">- 17 best pizza restaurants in Liverpool as rated by your Tripadvisor reviews
The AI service added: “Here are the best pubs in Liverpool, each with its unique character.”
Take a look at the gallery below to see the suggestions.
1. The Philharmonic Dining Rooms, Hope Street
"Elegant Victorian architecture, mosaics, and ornate decor. Famous for its grand men's toilets." | Bob Edwards/Wikicommons
2. Ye Hole in Ye Wall, Hackins Hey
"The oldest pub in Liverpool, tucked down an alley. Cosy, traditional, and full of character." | Google Street View
3. The Grapes, Mathew Street
"Historic Beatles hangout with a great rum selection and lively music vibe." | The Grapes via Google Maps
4. Peter Kavanagh's, Egerton Street
"Eccentric decor, quirky features, and a friendly local crowd. A local legend." | Emily Bonner