I asked AI what the best pubs are in Liverpool - here's what it came up with

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 17th Jun 2025, 08:26 BST

Discover Liverpool's top pubs according to AI, featuring a vibrant mix of historic charm and modern flair.

I asked ChatGPT what the best pubs in Liverpool are and received this response, as well as a list of suggestions: “Liverpool boasts a vibrant pub scene, offering a mix of historic charm, modern flair, and community spirit.”

The AI service added: “Here are the best pubs in Liverpool, each with its unique character.”

Take a look at the gallery below to see the suggestions.

"Elegant Victorian architecture, mosaics, and ornate decor. Famous for its grand men's toilets."

1. The Philharmonic Dining Rooms, Hope Street

"Elegant Victorian architecture, mosaics, and ornate decor. Famous for its grand men's toilets." | Bob Edwards/Wikicommons

"The oldest pub in Liverpool, tucked down an alley. Cosy, traditional, and full of character."

2. Ye Hole in Ye Wall, Hackins Hey

"The oldest pub in Liverpool, tucked down an alley. Cosy, traditional, and full of character." | Google Street View

"Historic Beatles hangout with a great rum selection and lively music vibe."

3. The Grapes, Mathew Street

"Historic Beatles hangout with a great rum selection and lively music vibe." | The Grapes via Google Maps

"Eccentric decor, quirky features, and a friendly local crowd. A local legend."

4. Peter Kavanagh's, Egerton Street

"Eccentric decor, quirky features, and a friendly local crowd. A local legend." | Emily Bonner

