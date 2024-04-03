Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gran Caffè, has been serving customers in Liverpool’s Italian Quarter for over a decade and recently opened a second venue on Duke Street - with a third on the way.

The popular cafe and bakery is known for its delicious coffee but it is also the proud home of Liverpool’s largest croissant, priced at £25. Of course, I have been dying to try the huge pastry, and was pleasantly surprised when I found out the bakery was able to create a vegan version upon request.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I headed to the Duke Street site on Wednesday morning (April 3), feeling pretty confident that I could eat the mammoth croissant by myself, however, as soon as I saw the pastry in person, I realised I was wrong.

The delicious, flaky croissant tasted absolutely perfect and I truly believe you wouldn’t be able to tell it was vegan but it was so big that I could barely pick it up with two hands...