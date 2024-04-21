Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Often referred to as one of Liverpool’s ‘most Instagrammable’ venues, The Florist opened on Hardman Street in 2018 and has become known for its beautiful interior.

Housed in the former Royal School for the Blind, the restaurant and bar can be easily spotted, with a fantastic floral display adorning the entrance to the Grade II Listed building.

Despite living nearby for a number of years, I hadn’t previously realised that the restaurant had a variety of vegan dishes available, so when I was invited to try the new brunch menu, I couldn’t say no.

First impressions

As soon as I entered The Florist I definitely understood the hype around its interior, with the iconic blossom tree centre stage the second you walk in and pastel colours and flowers throughout.

The Florist, Liverpool. Image: Emma Dukes

The Florist is so pretty inside. Image: Emma Dukes

We visited before midday on the Sunday after The Grand National so it was pretty quiet, but the atmosphere was lovely nonetheless and we were shown to our table by our server, Jazmine.

As well as the new brunch dishes, a bottomless drinks upgrade is available for an extra £25 per person, so we (of course) opted for that and were handed our menus and asked which drink we’d like to get started with.

Drinks

The bottomless drinks available were Aperol Spritz, Blood Orange Spritz, Elderflower Spritz, Raspberry Spritz, Prosecco or House Lager, which is a pretty decent offering in my opinion. My dining partner and I both chose to start with the Raspberry Spritz.

Bottomless brunch at The Florist Liverpool.

Throughout the meal, we also tried the Blood Orange Spritz and Elderflower Spritz, and were both really impressed with the quality of the drinks. Our server was really attentive too, so although we both decided to stick to a maximum of three drinks (it was a Sunday after all), you could easily get way more in the 90 minute slot and make the most of the bottomless deal.

Food

The food was what I was most excited about, with over half of the dishes on the new brunch menu suitable for vegetarians. The dishes range from £9.50 to £12.95, and there a number of vegan options too.

I opted for The Vegan Full Florist, which included vegan sausages, mini hash browns, roast vine tomatoes, mushroom, baked beans and sourdough toast with scrambled tofu - and oh my was it nice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The portion size was really generous and I loved that it came with a huge dollop of vegan margarine, as so often I’ve been given pieces of dry toast with nothing to spread on top. I usually really dislike scrambled tofu so I was pretty dubious about it, but The Florist’s offering was delicious and I ate every bite. The real winners though were the sausages, which are the nicest I have ever had, and the delicious tater tot style hash browns - unreal.

Brunch dishes at The Florist Liverpool. Image: Emma Dukes

My dining partner opted for The Full Florist, which comes with Cumberland sausage, bacon, roast vine tomato, mushroom, baked beans and sourdough toast and a fried egg (poached is available too). He was very happy with his dish but was disappointed (after trying mine) that he didn’t get any mini hash browns.

Overall verdict

We both had a brilliant time at The Florist and thoroughly enjoyed the drinks, the food and the atmosphere.

Our server, Jazmine, was really friendly and attentive and the venue was absolutely beautiful - and definitely Instagrammable. With the most expensive dish costing £12.95, the brunch menu is fairly reasonably priced and £25 for bottomless drinks isn’t too expensive either - if the service is as great as it was during our visit.

Overall, I’d recommend paying a visit to The Florist for brunch this spring, because the food is definitely as good as the interior.