I ranked every Greene King pub in Liverpool from best to worst - here's how they fared

Published 11th Mar 2025, 11:06 BST

Discover which Greene King pub in Liverpool tops the list as I rank all 16 from best to worst.

Greene King pubs are a popular choice for those after a pint and some classic pub grub, with the company running thousands of venues across the country - including in and around Liverpool.

There are 16 pubs with a Liverpool postcode ran by Greene King, offering punters reasonably priced food and drink. But, which local watering hole is rated the best and has impressed customers the most?

We have put together a useful guide to local Greene King pubs, ranking every venue with an ‘L’ postcode from best to worst according to Google reviews. Take a look at the gallery below. Where does your local rank on the list?

4.5 out of five stars, according to Google review ratings.

1. Lime Street Central, Lime Street, Liverpool L1 1 QJ

4.5 out of five stars, according to Google review ratings. | Lime Street Central

4.4 out of five stars, according to Google review ratings.

2. The Arkles, Anfield, Liverpool

4.4 out of five stars, according to Google review ratings. | Getty Images

4.4 out of five stars, according to Google review ratings.

3. The Willow Bank, Smithdown Road, Liverpool L15 3JA

4.4 out of five stars, according to Google review ratings. | Google

4.3 out of five stars, according to Google review ratings.

4. Royal Standard, Leyfield Road, Liverpool L12 7HX

4.3 out of five stars, according to Google review ratings. | The Royal Standard of West Derby by Raymond Knapman CC-2.0

