I think it might be the best thing McDonald’s has ever made… McDonald’s reveals new May menu
McDonald’s is launching a fresh wave of menu items in the UK this May, including a mix of brand-new offerings and returning favourites, with the new items available nationwide from Wednesday 7th May for a limited time.
Leading the updated menu is the introduction of a Frozen Cherry Lemonade, aimed at customers looking for a cool drink as the weather warms, with the new beverage combining a tangy lemonade base with a sweet cherry swirl.
Several popular items are also making a comeback to the dessert menu, including the Biscoff McFlurry and Biscoff Frappe - both previously well-received. The McFlurry features crushed Biscoff biscuits with soft serve, while the Frappe blends ice with vanilla and Biscoff crumbs, topped with caramel cream.
On the savoury side, the Steakhouse Stack is also back, with the burger comprising two beef patties, cheddar cheese, onions, lettuce, and a black peppercorn sauce, all served in a sesame bun.
McDonald’s is also bringing back the McSpicy X Frank’s RedHot burger, a spicy chicken sandwich with jalapeños, slivered onions, and a Frank’s RedHot mayo. That same mayo is now also being sold separately as a dip — a new addition exclusive to UK restaurants.
