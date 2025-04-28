I think it might be the best thing McDonald’s has ever made… McDonald’s reveals new May menu

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 28th Apr 2025, 12:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
McDonald’s has revealed its new May menu items, ranging from a new frozen cherry lemonade and a Biscoff frappe to a McSpicy with Frank’s RedHot sauce.

McDonald’s is launching a fresh wave of menu items in the UK this May, including a mix of brand-new offerings and returning favourites, with the new items available nationwide from Wednesday 7th May for a limited time.

Leading the updated menu is the introduction of a Frozen Cherry Lemonade, aimed at customers looking for a cool drink as the weather warms, with the new beverage combining a tangy lemonade base with a sweet cherry swirl.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Several popular items are also making a comeback to the dessert menu, including the Biscoff McFlurry and Biscoff Frappe - both previously well-received. The McFlurry features crushed Biscoff biscuits with soft serve, while the Frappe blends ice with vanilla and Biscoff crumbs, topped with caramel cream.

McDonald's has revealed a range of new menu items for MayMcDonald's has revealed a range of new menu items for May
McDonald's has revealed a range of new menu items for May | National World

On the savoury side, the Steakhouse Stack is also back, with the burger comprising two beef patties, cheddar cheese, onions, lettuce, and a black peppercorn sauce, all served in a sesame bun.

McDonald’s is also bringing back the McSpicy X Frank’s RedHot burger, a spicy chicken sandwich with jalapeños, slivered onions, and a Frank’s RedHot mayo. That same mayo is now also being sold separately as a dip — a new addition exclusive to UK restaurants.

Also, be sure not to miss...

I tried England captain Harry Kane’s brand new Starbucks flat white

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aldi reveals huge range of brand new hot cross buns - from chocolate to banoffee - ahead of Easter 2025

I'd say the UK is cheese obsessed... Papa Johns reveals new extra cheesy range including Cheeseburger Pizza

I tried Costa Coffee’s brand new Spring menu and fell in love with their pistachio cookie

When I woke up today, I had no idea I’d be trying the best McDonald’s burger I’ve ever eaten

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:McDonald'sAldiCosta CoffeeStarbucksChocolateFood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice