I tried all Nando's new & limited edition items, including Fanta Orange chicken wings

With a range of new and limited edition items on the menu at Nando’s this January, I went down to my local brand to try them all out and see how they measured up…

Nando's, a South African fast-food chain, was founded in 1987 by Fernando Duarte and Robert Brozin in Johannesburg which has become synonymous with flame-grilled chicken, often marinated in its signature peri-peri sauce. Combining flavour with spice and a range of sides, Nando’s quickly became popular for its unique flavors.

The brand expanded internationally, reaching the UK in 1992, where it found rapid success thanks to the combination of spicy food, casual dining, and a vibrant atmosphere, which resonated with British consumers. Nando’s grew rapidly across the UK, becoming a cultural phenomenon - Nando's is now a definite staple in the UK fast food scene.

Cheesy garlic pitta (£4.75)

The cheesy garlic pitta was a nice twist on the classic garlic bread baguette or pizza base formations which are more prominent. It had plenty of melted cheese and the cheese itself was flavourful, as opposed to being just a gooey mess of sloppy texture as some items with melted cheese end up.

It had a decent amount of garlic without it being overpowering - this isn’t the kind of started which is going to leave you unable to go back to the office for fear of spooking everyone with your honking breath. It was also served with a tangy tomato sauce, which had a nice BBQ hint to it.

My only qualm is the size - it wasn’t tiny, but it wasn’t massive either and, for almost a fiver, I’d want something a little more substantial.

Cheesy garlic pitta | National World

Nando’s x Fanta wings (£7.25)

I went into this not knowing what to expect - was the flavour going to transport me back to family holidays in the Canary Islands, sipping classic Fanta Orange by the pool? Or was it going to be massively underwhelming. The reality was somewhere in the middle - there was a fruity sweetness in the marinade without a doubt, but it needed something more.

The chicken itself was nice and juicy with a definite tenderness, but the marinade - aside from that initial sweetness and hint of orange, like the world’s most underwhelming chicken à l'orange - was lacking in depth. It needed a bit of trademark Nando’s spice; throw in a little extra hot sauce and we might be onto something. Plus, the price was a little hefty.

Nando's x Fanta chicken wings | National World

Cheesy ‘chickle’ burger (£9.25)

Onto the burger, and I’m going to start with the bread for the simple reason that it was weird and randomly the most delicious fast food bun I’ve ever had - it was flavourful, it had depth to it, and it actually contributed to the overall taste as opposed to just being a delivery system for the better-tasting things like chicken and pickles. Surprising but very welcome indeed.

Onto the main event: the chicken was classic Nando’s chicken and we all know what that’s like - tender, nice and spicy, and thick. The pickles were a nice addition too - I love the salty cut-through of pickles with something hot like a beef burger or chicken breast, so this was right up my alley. I’d have liked the price to be a couple of quid cheaper, though - this wasn’t a mind-blowing burger.

Cheesy 'chickle' burger | National World

Churrasco PERInaise (£1)

Ah, the churrasco PERInaise sauce… this was excellent, a real standout. The sauce had that lovely charred Latin American BBQ flavour whilst also retaining a lovely creaminess from the underlying mayo. It was absolutely delicious - if I was back at Nando’s right now, this is the PERInaise sauce I’d be after. A real find.

Churrasco PERInaise | National World

