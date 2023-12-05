The restaurant's popular salt and pepper dish is a nod to the city and it has been upgraded and refreshed.

When I heard that Honest Burgers Liverpool had upgraded their salt and pepper local special I couldn’t wait to try it. Salt & pepper dishes have become as synonymous with the city as a bowl of scouse.

Salt & pepper chips are a particular favourite and were invented in the 1960s by the owner of a Chinese fish and chip shop in the city, who stir-fried onions, peppers, chilli, black pepper, five spice and garlic and tossed fries into the mix.

And thus, a legendary local dish was born.

Honest Burgers head chef Ryan has embraced the delicacy and has refreshed the restaurant’s popular, locally-tailored special. The ‘Liverpool’ now features the chain’s signature buttermilk cereal fried chicken, with cheese, salt and pepper stir fried veg, sriracha mayo, lettuce and pickles.

The £15 meal comes with rosemary chips as standard, but, with this being Liverpool, diners can upgrade to salt & pepper chips too, for £1.50.

The Liverpool Local Burger with salt & pepper chips.

I went full salt & pepper and was slightly worried as my stomach was still churning from an evening out with friends the night before. However, from the moment the first sriracha drenched chip touched my lips, all my ills were cured.

The burger coating remained crunchy despite the array of toppings on offer and the combination with the salt and pepper chips certainly worked beautifully for me.

Doubling up could prove a bit too much for the uninitiated, however. The chips were full-on classic, spicy salt and pepper. The burger was more subtle, given all the other toppings competing with (and complementing) each other.

Inside Honest Burgers Liverpool

There's also a special mention for the soundtrack in the roomy, clean and welcoming restaurant on Bold Street. After being greeted by MIA, my departure was accompanied by The Killers.