We tried the new açai bowl offering at Black Sheep Coffee in Liverpool.

Black Sheep Coffee has officially launched its new menu just in time for spring.

Among the new spring offerings is the Açai Bowl, made with premium Sambazon açai and topped with crunchy granola, peanut butter, and fresh banana. I LOVE a good smoothie bowl so I headed down to one of the two Liverpool city centre sites, to see if Black Sheep’s version could live up to my standards.

Taking our video journalist (and my friend, of course) Emily along with me, I ordered myself an iced almond milk latte and an açai bowl, with added blueberries and strawberries. Eager to try Black Sheep’s best offerings, Emily grabbed an açai bowl without extras, a pistachio latte and their renowned matcha waffle.

The self-service screens made the ordering experience really easy and we sat down and waited for our names to be called. It didn’t take long for our food and drink to be ready and we eagerly tucked into our smoothie bowls.

The açai base was absolutely delicious and I was very glad I added berries as I’m used to a smoothie bowl topped with various fruits and I don’t think banana would have been enough for me. But, Emily and I both had the same complaint about the meal - there just wasn’t enough açai and far too much granola. It felt like we had to dig for a while to find the smoothie-type mixture and there was nowhere near enough to coat the granola.

Don’t get me wrong - it was a tasty bowl and if I needed a quick, healthy lunch I would probably have it again. But, there just wasn’t enough of the acai smoothie base for me and it the mouth-feel was a bit too dry thanks to the hearty serving of granola and peanut butter.

Next time I’d choose the build-your-own option, but if you love granola, it’d be perfect as is.

Emily loved her waffle though, and chose to add cream and strawberries inside. While she said it didn’t really taste of matcha, she enjoyed the treat and it went perfectly with her pistachio latte.