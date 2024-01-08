"Look at the size of them!" - I headed to the Gooey bakery on Bold Street to taste the cookies celebrities are raving about.

With a resounding celebrity endorsement from Lizzo and more than 91,000 followers on Instagram, the new Gooey bakery opening on Liverpool's Bold Street was certainly eagerly awaited.

The new kiosk opened next to Albert Schloss in December and is supposed to serve from 11am to 6pm. However, the freshly baked cookies and doughnuts delivered daily from HQ in Manchester often sell out well before then and the shop shuts early.

I headed to the bakery just after opening to make sure I could secure four huge cookies and find out for myself just what all the hype is about. I wasn't disappointed.

There are several options at Gooey whether you choose to mix and match between the donuts and the cookies. Or purchase individually, the choice is all yours. One cookie or doughnut is priced at £3.95, a box of four at £15, and if you are prepared to surrender fully to the Gooey goodness a box of 6 is priced at £20.Some flavours that may tempt you are:

Milk / Dark or white chocolate cookie

Red Velvet cookie

Double Chocolate cookie

Almond Croissant cookie

Kinderella Donut

Chocolate Ganache Donut

The list goes on with so many to choose from, not to mention the different specials they like to surprise us with as a cheeky treat.

For research purposes I tried four different flavours of the cookies. The Red Velvet is easily the nicest cookie I have ever had the pleasure of tasting. And the sheer size of the cookies was also something to behold.

From one cookie fanatic to another, you will not regret taking a visit to Gooey. Pass the message on, there's a new bakery in town.