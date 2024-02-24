Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Have you ever thought - I could see myself in that. But quite literally - that looks just like me; the resemblance is uncanny, and no, I don't mean a doppelganger. Do you know what I mean? Probably not, but give me some more time, and I can explain.

Scruffy Murphy's is offering something a little different in their pint of the black stuff. Thanks to a fancy bit of kit, customers can have an image printed onto their foam-topped beverage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Robinson, the manager of the Harrington Street venue, told LiverpoolWorld: "We actually got it delivered the day [Jurgen] Klopp announced he was leaving, so it was really popular that day. We downloaded Liverpool logos and different Klopp pictures, and every pint basically had Klopp on it."

The selfie in foam is made with a natural malt extract that is added to the top of the beer. The visage, made of malt, is drinkable and undetectable to the palette. The gimmick is made possible by Ripple's technology, which uses 3D printer mechanics with inkjet printing.

To get involved, all you have to do is scan the QR code at the bar, then either take a selfie there and then or upload a photo already on your phone. Once you've chosen your desired image, you will be assigned a number, which you let the bar staff know who will get your image onto your pint once it's been poured.

Claire said: "People have seen it on social media. They come in a buy a Guinness and don't even drink it, just put a picture on it!"

I never thought I’d see myself in foam

Advertisement

Advertisement

We asked if they've had any unusual requests since offering the service. Claire said: "Basically, bodily parts. One of our first customers was with his wife, and he asked if he could send a picture, but he'd filtered it, gave her a big nose, a big chin, everything. We were in hysterics, it was hilarious, and she found it funny too."