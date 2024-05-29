Liverpool’s food and drink scene continues to go from strength to strength, with a number of restaurants listed in prestigious foodie guides and new venues springing up all over the city, offering delicious and unique dishes.
The region also attracts some of the best palates in the foodie business with recommendations from The Observer food critic Jay Rayner, the King’s stepson and cookbook author Tom Parker Bowles and Masterchef judge Marcus Wareing.
Not all of their suggestions are Michelin-starred restaurants either, with many of the venues they have reviewed suitable for a variety of budgets and tastes, ranging from an independent bakehouse to luxury, fine-dining establishments.
Below are some of the best restaurants and cafes in and around Liverpool, recommended by celebrity chefs and famous food critics. Let us know your favourites in the comments.
1. Sans Cafe - Hairy Bikers
The Hairy Bikers visited the iconic Sans Cafe, a family-run Chinese restaurant that opened in the 1960s and is now into its third generation. Si and Dave joined Lin in the kitchen and then tucked into the cafe’s special chow mein dish and their best selling pork dumplings. Dave described the food as 'addictive'. 📍 Lightbody Street, Liverpool Photo: BBC/South Shore Productions/Jon Boast
2. Queens WIne Bar and Bistro - Jay Rayner
Queens WIne Bar and Bistro received a rave review from Jay Rayner in the Guardian in 2022, who noted that it was true to its 'bistro' name. He said: "So let me introduce you to Queens Wine Bar and Bistro in Liverpool, which, in those dark days, can show you a very nice time indeed. It’s one of those quiet, unassuming places which, without fuss or bother, gets things right in a comforting rather than a self-congratulatory way; where the starters are priced in single digits and the mains are mostly in the mid-teens; where the wine list is engineered to enable you to drink rather than show off." 📍 Queen Avenue, Liverpool Photo: Queens WIne Bar and Bistro
3. Belzan - Grace Dent
Columnist and restaurant critic Grace Dent described neighbourhood bistro Belzan as 'a rare feat – relaxed as hell, but a bit challenging, too' in her review for The Guardian. A regular critic on the BBC's MasterChef UK she described the Smithdown Road venue as: "A lively, unpretentious place that serves up European and Asian flavours with skill and Scouse swagger." 📍 Smithdown Road, Liverpool Photo: Belzan/Google
4. Bistrot Vérité - Marcus Wareing
Michelin-starred celebrity chef and Masterchef: The Professionals judge Marcus Wareing knows a thing or two about food and says Birkdale venue Bistrot Vérité is one of the best places to eat in the country. He told Conde Nast Traveller it is 'the most fabulous French bistro' and 'serves beautifully cooked food'.📍 Birkdale, Southport Photo: @Bistrot Verite/Instagram
