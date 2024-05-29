2 . Queens WIne Bar and Bistro - Jay Rayner

Queens WIne Bar and Bistro received a rave review from Jay Rayner in the Guardian in 2022, who noted that it was true to its 'bistro' name. He said: "So let me introduce you to Queens Wine Bar and Bistro in Liverpool, which, in those dark days, can show you a very nice time indeed. It’s one of those quiet, unassuming places which, without fuss or bother, gets things right in a comforting rather than a self-congratulatory way; where the starters are priced in single digits and the mains are mostly in the mid-teens; where the wine list is engineered to enable you to drink rather than show off." 📍 Queen Avenue, Liverpool Photo: Queens WIne Bar and Bistro