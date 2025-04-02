Gran Caffè has just launched its new dockside site, on Jesse Hartley Way, just a stone’s throw from Costco and Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

Serving its Italian delicacies in Liverpool for over ten years, Gran Caffè is owned by Italian brothers Paolo and Donato Cillo who now have sites in the Italian Quarter, Duke Street and Lark Lane.

The new venue is the first site where the family bakery is connected to the eatery, allowing guests to enjoy fresh pastries, cakes and coffee before heading next door to purchase fresh loaves of sourdough bread from Carmine Bakery; owned by Paolo and Donato’s brother.

I headed to the new waterside venue on Tuesday (April 1) to see it was like. Take a look at the gallery below for a glimpse into Liverpool’s newest Italian brunch spot.

