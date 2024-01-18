I tried the 'next level' burger that could be the best in Liverpool
Honest Burgers has introduced a new special to kick off the new year and I’m in love.
I have a confession to make: I love bacon. It doesn’t matter if it’s smoked, unsmoked, streaky, thick cut, Pancetta, slab, back, organic, greasy spoon cafe cheap-as-chips slices, lardons or speck.
So, when Honest Burgers invited me to taste their new black treacle smoky bacon offering to kick off the New Year I was there before my emailed reply. I mean, it’s even called the I ♡ Bacon special.
And now, with all the caveats are out of the way, here’s the review: It’s the nicest burger I have ever tasted. I thought long and hard about writing that sentence. It is quite a claim.
I have been lucky enough to taste a huge variety of foods doing this job. After trawling through my memory bank of other stand-out burgers I've eaten, none of them can beat this one. For me and my particular tastes, this is the best.
It features Honest beef, chipotle mayo, Tubby Tom’s bacon-dusted shoestring fries and Jolly Hog’s award-winning streaky bacon which has been bathed in black treacle and smoked twice.
For me, the burger and black treacle bacon was a perfect combination, but it's those extra little details, like the bacon-dusted crispy shoestring fries, that really took it to that next level.
Normally, I’d eat a bit of burger and then dip into my fries and keep rotating until the meal is done. But not this time. Nothing was going to stop me devouring that burger in one attack.
The I ♡ Bacon burger is £14.80 - including a side of coleslaw or rosemary chips - when dining in or collecting. I'm going back for more.