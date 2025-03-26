JD Wetherspoon pubs in Liverpool and Merseyside to lose popular menu items - here's where and when

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 26th Mar 2025, 11:33 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 11:41 BST

JD Wetherspoon is revising its menu, with popular meat dishes to be removed from pubs across Liverpool and Merseyside.

Wetherspoon will remove three of its popular dishes this May as part of its menu update.

Customers at the pub chain - known by many as Spoons - will not be able to order steak, gammon or mixed grills from May 14 and, as a result, Wetherspoons will no longer run its Tuesday Steak Club deal.

- Every Wetherspoon pub in Liverpool ranked from best to worst

The changes will affect branches across the UK, including the 23 Merseyside locations below.

The Queen’s Picture House, South Road (Waterloo).

1. The Queen’s Picture House, South Road (Waterloo)

The Queen’s Picture House, South Road (Waterloo). | Google Maps

The Lime Kiln, Concert Square/Fleet Street (Liverpool).

2. The Lime Kiln, Concert Square/Fleet Street (Liverpool)

The Lime Kiln, Concert Square/Fleet Street (Liverpool). | calflier001, CC BY-SA 2.0

The Lifeboat, Three Tuns Lane (Formby).

3. The Lifeboat, Three Tuns Lane (Formby)

The Lifeboat, Three Tuns Lane (Formby). | Google Maps

The Captain Alexander, James Street (Liverpool).

4. The Captain Alexander, James Street (Liverpool)

The Captain Alexander, James Street (Liverpool). | Google Maps

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:JD WetherspoonLiverpoolPubs
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice