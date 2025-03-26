Wetherspoon will remove three of its popular dishes this May as part of its menu update.
Customers at the pub chain - known by many as Spoons - will not be able to order steak, gammon or mixed grills from May 14 and, as a result, Wetherspoons will no longer run its Tuesday Steak Club deal.
The changes will affect branches across the UK, including the 23 Merseyside locations below.
1. The Queen’s Picture House, South Road (Waterloo)
The Queen's Picture House, South Road (Waterloo).
2. The Lime Kiln, Concert Square/Fleet Street (Liverpool)
The Lime Kiln, Concert Square/Fleet Street (Liverpool).
3. The Lifeboat, Three Tuns Lane (Formby)
The Lifeboat, Three Tuns Lane (Formby).
4. The Captain Alexander, James Street (Liverpool)
The Captain Alexander, James Street (Liverpool).
