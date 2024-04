Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A host of restaurants across Liverpool have been visited by the city council’s health inspectors this year, and handed new hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

The rankings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with ratings ranging from the top score of five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required.

Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed. Here are the latest ratings* awarded to venues across Liverpool by the Foods Standards Agency in 2024.

Restaurants, cafes, canteens and takeaways

The following ratings have been given to restaurants, cafes, takeaways, sandwich shops or canteens (excluding hospital canteens):

Rated 5: The Indian Kitchen - Garston Old Road, Liverpool (rated on March 28, 2024)

Garston Old Road, Liverpool (rated on March 28, 2024) Rated 5: Abbey Friar - Childwall Abbey Road, Liverpool (rated on March 27, 2024)

Childwall Abbey Road, Liverpool (rated on March 27, 2024) Rated 5; House of Spice/Desi Donner - Prescot Road, Liverpool (rated on March 21, 2024)

Prescot Road, Liverpool (rated on March 21, 2024) Rated 5: Millon Restaurant - Allerton Road, Liverpool (rated on March 20, 2024)

Allerton Road, Liverpool (rated on March 20, 2024) Rated 5: Spiceways Indian Restaurant - Childwall Road, Liverpool (rated on March 19, 2024)

Childwall Road, Liverpool (rated on March 19, 2024) Rated 5: Relish at Liverpool Central Library - Central Library, William Brown Street (rated on March 5, 2024)

Central Library, William Brown Street (rated on March 5, 2024) Rated 5: Little Italy Pizza - Breck Road, Liverpool (rated on March 5, 2024)

Breck Road, Liverpool (rated on March 5, 2024) Rated 5: Oriental Supper Bar - Moss Way, Liverpool (rated on March 4, 2024)

Moss Way, Liverpool (rated on March 4, 2024) Rated 5: Zorba’s - Leece Street, Liverpool (rated on March 1, 2024)

Leece Street, Liverpool (rated on March 1, 2024) Rated 5: 24 Karat Dessert Bar - Langley Close, Liverpool (rated on February 29, 2024)

Langley Close, Liverpool (rated on February 29, 2024) Rated 5: The Cat Cafe - Bold Street, Liverpool (rated on February 29, 2024)

Bold Street, Liverpool (rated on February 29, 2024) Rated 5: Al Baraka Indian Takeaway - County Road, Liverpool (rated on February 28, 2024)

County Road, Liverpool (rated on February 28, 2024) Rated 5: Tim Horton’s - Jennifer Avenue, Liverpool (rated on February 22, 2024)

Jennifer Avenue, Liverpool (rated on February 22, 2024) Rated 5: 92 Degrees - Liverpool Institute For Performing Arts Mount Street, Liverpool (rated on February 22, 2024)

Liverpool Institute For Performing Arts Mount Street, Liverpool (rated on February 22, 2024) Rated 5: Momos - Lime Street, Liverpool (rated on February 20, 2024)

Lime Street, Liverpool (rated on February 20, 2024) Rated 5: Key Lime Coffee - Market Way, St Johns Precinct, Liverpool (rated on February 20, 2024)

Market Way, St Johns Precinct, Liverpool (rated on February 20, 2024) Rated 5: Lunko by The Lane - Little Parkfield Road, Liverpool (rated on February 16, 2024)

Little Parkfield Road, Liverpool (rated on February 16, 2024) Rated 5: Riva Blu - Castle Street, Liverpool (rated on February 16, 2024)

Castle Street, Liverpool (rated on February 16, 2024) Rated 5: La Gomera Meathouse - Lark Lane, Liverpool (rated on February 16, 2024)

Lark Lane, Liverpool (rated on February 16, 2024) Rated 5: L8Cafe Ltd - North Hill Street, Liverpool (rated on February 16, 2024)

North Hill Street, Liverpool (rated on February 16, 2024) Rated 5: Bacino - Flannels, Parker Street, Liverpool (rated on February 15, 2024)

Flannels, Parker Street, Liverpool (rated on February 15, 2024) Rated 5: Hiba’s Cuisine - Park Road, Liverpool (rated on February 14, 2024)

Park Road, Liverpool (rated on February 14, 2024) Rated 5: Buyers Club - Hardman Street, Liverpool (rated on February 13, 2024)

Hardman Street, Liverpool (rated on February 13, 2024) Rated 5: Subway - St Luke’s Court, Hardman Street, Liverpool (rated on February 13, 2024)

St Luke’s Court, Hardman Street, Liverpool (rated on February 13, 2024) Rated 5: Pizza Hut - New Mersey Retail Park, Liverpool (rated on February 12, 2024)

New Mersey Retail Park, Liverpool (rated on February 12, 2024) Rated 5: Air Unlimited - Blenheim Way, Liverpool (rated on February 12, 2024)

Riva Blu, Liverpool.

Rated 5: Costa Coffee - New Mersey Retail Park, Liverpool (rated on February 12, 2024)

New Mersey Retail Park, Liverpool (rated on February 12, 2024) Rated 5: Dopa Bean Coffee House - Emirates House, Charnock Road, Liverpool (rated on February 7, 2024)

Emirates House, Charnock Road, Liverpool (rated on February 7, 2024) Rated 5: Dash - Victoria Buildings, Victoria Street, Liverpool (rated on February 2, 2024)

Victoria Buildings, Victoria Street, Liverpool (rated on February 2, 2024) Rated 5: Bravo Desserts - High Street, Liverpool (rated on February 1, 2024)

High Street, Liverpool (rated on February 1, 2024) Rated 5: Cafe 89 - The Range, Liverpool Innovation Park, Liverpool (rated on February 1, 2024)

The Range, Liverpool Innovation Park, Liverpool (rated on February 1, 2024) Rated 5: Gaucho - Water Street, Liverpool (rated on February 1, 2024)

Water Street, Liverpool (rated on February 1, 2024) Rated 5: Jomsom Nepalese Restaurant - Dovedale Road, Liverpool (rated on February 1, 2024)

Dovedale Road, Liverpool (rated on February 1, 2024) Rated 5: Maggie Fu - Hanover Street, Liverpool (rated on February 1, 2024)

Hanover Street, Liverpool (rated on February 1, 2024) Rated 5: Salt House Tapas - Church House, Hanover Street, Liverpool (rated on January 31, 2024)

Church House, Hanover Street, Liverpool (rated on January 31, 2024) Rated 5: Yanji Grill - Hardman Street, Liverpool (rated on January 31, 2024)

Hardman Street, Liverpool (rated on January 31, 2024) Rated 5: Cup of Joy Cafe - Heathcote Road, Liverpool (rated on January 30, 2024)

Heathcote Road, Liverpool (rated on January 30, 2024) Rated 5: Press Bros Coffee - Lark Lane, Liverpool (rated on January 25, 2024)

Lark Lane, Liverpool (rated on January 25, 2024) Rated 5: Timothy’s - East Prescot Road, Liverpool (rated on January 18, 2024)

East Prescot Road, Liverpool (rated on January 18, 2024) Rated 5: Timesend Kitchen Food Limited - Townsend Lane, Liverpool (rated on January 18, 2024)

Townsend Lane, Liverpool (rated on January 18, 2024) Rated 5: Elif Turkish BBQ Restaurant - Bold Street, Liverpool (rated on January 17, 2024)

Bold Street, Liverpool (rated on January 17, 2024) Rated 5: Hibiki Sushi and Ramen - Renshaw Street, Liverpool (rated on January 17, 2024)

Renshaw Street, Liverpool (rated on January 17, 2024) Rated 5: Hee Kee Cafe and Restaurant - Renshaw Street, Liverpool (rated on January 16, 2024)

Renshaw Street, Liverpool (rated on January 16, 2024) Rated 5: Franky’z - Broad Green Road, Liverpool (rated on January 16, 2024)

Broad Green Road, Liverpool (rated on January 16, 2024) Rated 5: Heskeys - Prescot Road, Liverpool (rated on January 15, 2024)

Prescot Road, Liverpool (rated on January 15, 2024) Rated 5: Karo’s Pizza - County Road, Liverpool (rated on January 15, 2024)

Rated 4: Miss Pho - Renshaw Street, Liverpool (rated on March 28, 2024)

Renshaw Street, Liverpool (rated on March 28, 2024) Rated 4: Mr Pizza - Windsor Street, Liverpool (rated on March 6, 2024)

Windsor Street, Liverpool (rated on March 6, 2024) Rated 4: Friends Express - Smithdown Road, Liverpool (rated on March 6, 2024)

Smithdown Road, Liverpool (rated on March 6, 2024) Rated 4: Xiao Long Bao - Myrtle Street, Liverpool (rated on March 6, 2024)

Myrtle Street, Liverpool (rated on March 6, 2024) Rated 4: May’s Thai Restaurant - Childwall Abbey Road, Liverpool (rated on March 5, 2024)

Childwall Abbey Road, Liverpool (rated on March 5, 2024) Rated 4: Time Cafe - Colquitt Street, Liverpool (rated on February 22, 2024)

Colquitt Street, Liverpool (rated on February 22, 2024) Rated 4: Harry’s Fish Bar - Dovecot Avenue, Liverpool (rated on February 21, 2024)

Dovecot Avenue, Liverpool (rated on February 21, 2024) Rated 4: Casa Pizza - Prescot Road, Liverpool (rated on February 21, 2024)

Prescot Road, Liverpool (rated on February 21, 2024) Rated 4: Millionaire Grill - Richmond Street, Liverpool (rated on February 20, 2024)

Richmond Street, Liverpool (rated on February 20, 2024) Rated 4: Sayers - Lawrence Road, Liverpool (rated on February 20, 2024)

Lawrence Road, Liverpool (rated on February 20, 2024) Rated 4: Sanfex African Hotspot - Prescot Road, Liverpool (rated on February 20, 2024)

8 by Andrew Sheridan features in the online Michelin Guide.

Rated 4: Sakoon Restaurant - Lodge Lane, Liverpool (rated on February 15, 2024)

Lodge Lane, Liverpool (rated on February 15, 2024) Rated 4: 8 by Andrew Sheridan - Cook Street, Liverpool (rated on February 15, 2024)

Cook Street, Liverpool (rated on February 15, 2024) Rated 4: Hot and Spicy/Shuga Shuga - North Hill Street, Liverpool (rated on February 14, 2024)

North Hill Street, Liverpool (rated on February 14, 2024) Rated 4: Hawksmoor - India Buildings, Water Street, Liverpool (rated on February 9, 2024)

India Buildings, Water Street, Liverpool (rated on February 9, 2024) Rated: Sizzler/Monster Burgerz/Master wings/Davincci’s - Breck Road, Liverpool (rated on February 7, 2024)

Rated 4: Al-Ameer Restaurant - Lodge Lane, Liverpool (rated on February 7, 2024)

Lodge Lane, Liverpool (rated on February 7, 2024) Rated 4: The Bagelry Dovedale - Dovedale Road, Liverpool (rated on January 19, 2024)

- Dovedale Road, Liverpool (rated on January 19, 2024) Rated 4: Kokoro - Church Street, Liverpool (rated on January 17, 2024)

Rated 3: McDonald’s - 314 Kensington, Liverpool (rated on March 5, 2024)

314 Kensington, Liverpool (rated on March 5, 2024) Rated 3: Super Wok - Jennifer Avenue, Liverpool (rated on March 5, 2024)

Jennifer Avenue, Liverpool (rated on March 5, 2024) Rated 3: Coffee and Fandisha - Brick Street, Liverpool (rated on February 29, 2024)

- Brick Street, Liverpool (rated on February 29, 2024) Rated 3: Lovelocks Coffee Shop - Old Haymarket, Liverpool (rated on February 29, 2024)

Old Haymarket, Liverpool (rated on February 29, 2024) Rated 3: Wok and Go - Central Shopping Centre, Ranelagh Street, Liverpool (rated on February 20, 2024)

Central Shopping Centre, Ranelagh Street, Liverpool (rated on February 20, 2024) Rated 3: Pizza Time - Rice Lane, Liverpool (rated on February 20, 2024)

Rice Lane, Liverpool (rated on February 20, 2024) Rated 3: Jumbo Chinese Takeaway - West Derby Road, Liverpool (rated on February 20, 2024)

West Derby Road, Liverpool (rated on February 20, 2024) Rated 3: Yu Hing - County Road, Liverpool (rated on February 8, 2024)

County Road, Liverpool (rated on February 8, 2024) Rated 3: Chicken Bazooka - Ranelagh Place, Liverpool (rated on January 31, 2024)

Ranelagh Place, Liverpool (rated on January 31, 2024) Rated 3: Tiger Rock - Renshaw Street, Liverpool (rated on January 31, 2024)

Renshaw Street, Liverpool (rated on January 31, 2024) Rated 3: Good Taste - London Road, Liverpool (rated on January 18, 2024)

London Road, Liverpool (rated on January 18, 2024) Rated 3: New Capital Restaurant - Nelson Street, Liverpool (rated on January 18, 2024)

- Nelson Street, Liverpool (rated on January 18, 2024) Rated 3: Sam’s - Lower Breck Road, Liverpool (rated on January 26, 2024)

Lower Breck Road, Liverpool (rated on January 26, 2024) Rated 3: Bee Bees - London Road, Liverpool (rated on January 17, 2024)

Rated 2: Man Tsuen Ho’s - Nelson Street, Liverpool (rated on February 29, 2024)

Nelson Street, Liverpool (rated on February 29, 2024) Rated 2: Mei-Sum - Smithdown Road, Liverpool (rated on February 29, 2024)

Smithdown Road, Liverpool (rated on February 29, 2024) Rated 2: Mr Zhang’s Kitchen - Myrtle Street, Liverpool (rated on February 29, 2024)

Myrtle Street, Liverpool (rated on February 29, 2024) Rated 2: Churrasco Grill - West Derby Village, Liverpool (rated on February 19, 2024)

West Derby Village, Liverpool (rated on February 19, 2024) Rated 2: Sham - Lodge Lane, Liverpool (rated on February 14, 2024)

Lodge Lane, Liverpool (rated on February 14, 2024) Rated 2: Nord - The Plaza, Old Hall Street, Liverpool (rated on February 14, 2024)

The Plaza, Old Hall Street, Liverpool (rated on February 14, 2024) Rated 2: Egg Cafe - Newington, Liverpool (rated on January 31, 2024)

Newington, Liverpool (rated on January 31, 2024) Rated 2: That’s Thai! - Nelson Business Park, Long Lane, Liverpool (rated on January 30, 2024)

Nelson Business Park, Long Lane, Liverpool (rated on January 30, 2024) Rated 2: Danny’s Shawarma - Country Road, Liverpool (rated on January 24, 2024)

Fat Hippo

Rated 1: Matars Fast Food - Hatton Garden, Liverpool (rated on March 6, 2024)

Hatton Garden, Liverpool (rated on March 6, 2024) Rated 1: New Delhi Street Food - Saka House, Green Lane, Liverpool (rated on March 5, 2024)

Saka House, Green Lane, Liverpool (rated on March 5, 2024) Rated 1: Cozy Kitchen - Eaton Road, Liverpool (rated on February 29, 2024)

Eaton Road, Liverpool (rated on February 29, 2024) Rated 1: Fat Hippo - Bold Street, Liverpool (rated on February 20, 2024)

Bold Street, Liverpool (rated on February 20, 2024) Rated 1: Orrell and Hardy’s - Orrell Lane, Liverpool (rated on February 19, 2024)

Orrell Lane, Liverpool (rated on February 19, 2024) Rated 1: Rosie’s Restaurant and Takeaway - Prescot Road, Liverpool (rated on February 18, 2024)

Prescot Road, Liverpool (rated on February 18, 2024) Rated 1: Pizza Park - Aigburth Road, Liverpool (rated on February 14, 2024)

Aigburth Road, Liverpool (rated on February 14, 2024) Rated 1: Hot n Tender - Leece Street, Liverpool (rated on February 13, 2024)

Leece Street, Liverpool (rated on February 13, 2024) Rated 1: The Cove - Utting Avenue, Liverpool (rated on February 12, 2024)

- Utting Avenue, Liverpool (rated on February 12, 2024) Rated 1: Loxbys - Duke Street, Liverpool (rated on February 9, 2024)

Duke Street, Liverpool (rated on February 9, 2024) Rated 1: New Planet Pizza - Aigburth Road, Liverpool (rated on February 2, 2024)

Aigburth Road, Liverpool (rated on February 2, 2024) Rated 1: Feng Sing - Prescot Road, Liverpool (rated on January 26, 2024)

Prescot Road, Liverpool (rated on January 26, 2024) Rated 1: Ready Steady Pizza - Longmoor Lane, Liverpool (rated on January 24, 2024)

Longmoor Lane, Liverpool (rated on January 24, 2024) Rated 1: Etci Mehmet - Bold Street, Liverpool (rated on January 17, 2024)

Bold Street, Liverpool (rated on January 17, 2024) Rated 1: Grill Takeaway Land - Lark Lane, Liverpool (rated on January 9, 2024)

Rated 0: Hot Noodle Bar - Kiosk A, Myrtle Parade, Liverpool (rated on March 6, 2024)

Kiosk A, Myrtle Parade, Liverpool (rated on March 6, 2024) Rated 0: The Spicy City - Ground Floor, Stanley Street, Liverpool (rated on March 6, 2024)

Ground Floor, Stanley Street, Liverpool (rated on March 6, 2024) Rated 0: Nomad - Smithdown Road, Liverpool (rated on March 4, 2024)

Smithdown Road, Liverpool (rated on March 4, 2024) Rated 0: Jumbo City - Nelson Street, Liverpool (rated on February 29, 2024)

Nelson Street, Liverpool (rated on February 29, 2024) Rated 0: New Lorens - Rice Lane, Liverpool (rated on February 29, 2024)

Rice Lane, Liverpool (rated on February 29, 2024) Rated 0: A Sushi Bar - Myrtle Street, Liverpool (rated on February 28, 2024)

Myrtle Street, Liverpool (rated on February 28, 2024) Rated 0: Fongs Fish and Chip Shop - Moss Lane, Liverpool (rated on February 27, 2024)

Moss Lane, Liverpool (rated on February 27, 2024) Rated 0: South Parkway Fish Bar - Woolton Road, Liverpool (rated on February 22, 2024)

Woolton Road, Liverpool (rated on February 22, 2024) Rated 0: Kunafa House - Park Road, Liverpool (rated on February 16, 2024)

Park Road, Liverpool (rated on February 16, 2024) Rated 0: City Slice - Upper Parliament Street, Liverpool (rated on February 16, 2024)

Upper Parliament Street, Liverpool (rated on February 16, 2024) Rated 0: Derek’s Noodle Bar - Renshaw Street, Liverpool (rated on February 9, 2024)

Renshaw Street, Liverpool (rated on February 9, 2024) Rated 0: Copacabana - Queens Square, Liverpool (rated on February 1, 2024)

Queens Square, Liverpool (rated on February 1, 2024) Rated 0: Vaughan’s Fish Bar - Latimer Street, Liverpool (rated on January 24, 2024)

Latimer Street, Liverpool (rated on January 24, 2024) Rated 0: Didi’s Gate House Pizza - Rice Lane, Liverpool (rated on January 24, 2024)

Rice Lane, Liverpool (rated on January 24, 2024) Rated 0: Adam Shawarma - Prescot Road, Liverpool (rated on January 18, 2024)

Prescot Road, Liverpool (rated on January 18, 2024) Rated 0: Papa Pizza - Scargreen Avenue, Liverpool (rated on January 17, 2024)

Scargreen Avenue, Liverpool (rated on January 17, 2024) Rated 0: Richmond Tavern - Church Road, Liverpool (rated on January 10, 2024)

Ratings

What the ratings mean: The scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.0 – urgent improvement required.

0 - urgent improvement required.

1 – major improvement necessary.

2 – some improvement necessary.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

5 – hygiene standards are very good.