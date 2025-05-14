Liverpool bar launches city's 'first' 3-litre Aperol spritz tower

This towering orange drink will certainly impress Aperol lovers.

A popular Liverpool bar has launched a special new drink in a ‘first’ for the city.

Located on Mathew Street, Kabin Liverpool is definitely making the most of the sunny weather and is offering the ultimate drink for Aperol fans.

Kabin Aperol Tower. | Kabin Liverpool

Posting on social media, Kabin said: “Say hello to Liverpool's first ever Aperol Spritz Tower. The Kabin Aperol Tower is a must try for any Aperol Spritz lover. It serves 10 and is just £42.”

The impressive orange ‘tower’ features 20 shots of Aperol, a bottle of Prosecco and comes in at three litres.

Kabin Liverpool can be found at Kansas Buildings, Mathew Street.