Liverpool bar launches city's 'first' 3-litre Aperol spritz tower
This towering orange drink will certainly impress Aperol lovers.
A popular Liverpool bar has launched a special new drink in a ‘first’ for the city.
Located on Mathew Street, Kabin Liverpool is definitely making the most of the sunny weather and is offering the ultimate drink for Aperol fans.
Posting on social media, Kabin said: “Say hello to Liverpool's first ever Aperol Spritz Tower. The Kabin Aperol Tower is a must try for any Aperol Spritz lover. It serves 10 and is just £42.”
The impressive orange ‘tower’ features 20 shots of Aperol, a bottle of Prosecco and comes in at three litres.