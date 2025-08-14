Afternoon Tea Week is here and how better to celebrate than enjoying a delicious treat with family or friends?

The incredibly British tradition of afternoon tea includes finger sandwiches, scones with clotted cream and jam, cakes and of course, tea. But, where is the best place for afternoon tea in Liverpool?

We’ve created a list of some of the best places to enjoy the indulgent tradition in and around the city, using your reviews and recommendations.

So, in no particular order, here are 17 of Liverpool’s best spots for afternoon tea.

1 . Whistles Tea Room, Eccleston, Saint Helens WA10 5JN Whistles Tea Room is a cosy cafe serving coffee, homemade cakes, breakfasts and afternoon tea. One reviewer said: "Delicious afternoon tea. Excellent friendly service, lovely atmosphere and delicious homemade food. Will definitely visit again." | Whistles Tea Room

2 . Panoramic 34, West Tower, Liverpool L3 9PJ Panoramic 34 is famous for being Britain's tallest restaurant. The 34-floor eatery offers 360-degree views as you enjoy your food, and is praised for its delicious afternoon tea. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options are available too. One reviewer said: "The afternoon tea was of excellent quality and the coffee was amazing." | Panoramic 34

3 . Benty Farm Tearooms, Thurstaston, Wirral CH61 0HH Benty Farm Tearooms is an award-winning cafe and bakery, offering fantastic afternoon tea. The venue is hidden in Thurstaston Woods. One reviewer said: "Food was first class with homemade strawberry jam with the scones and cream. Sandwiches well filled and presented." | Benty Farm Tearooms

4 . OH ME OH MY, West Africa House, Liverpool L2 0RG OH ME OH MY is a beautiful city centre venue. The tea room specialises in afternoon tea, with veggie, vegan and gluten-free options available. One reviewer said: "Delicious afternoon tea, in a spectacular venue with the best service!" | OH ME OH MY