The menu changes with ‘the ebb and flow of the seasons’.

The Good Food Guide has published its eagerly awaited list of Britain’s 100 Best Local Restaurants, with over 37,000 nominations - and one Merseyside eatery has secured a spot on the prestigious list.

All of the restaurants featured have been inspected by Good Food Guide experts, travelling the length and breadth of England, Scotland and Wales, to compile the final list.

Although Liverpool’s Belzan sadly did not win the North West title, the neighbourhood bistro was the only Merseyside venue to feature on the foodie’s lineup, which is a huge achievement.

Serving up humble dishes, Belzan, Smithdown Road, launched in 2017 and has already made a name for itself in Liverpool, featuring in the Michelin Guide and earning a Google rating of 4.6 stars. The eatery’s menu changes regularly, providing a relaxed and unique experience for guests, with great food and not too many frills.

Tallow, a neighbourhood restaurant in Southborough, Royal Tunbridge Wells has been named the overall Best Local Restaurant and the regional winners have also been revealed.

Regional winners:

Les 2 Garçons, London

The Sparrows, North West

Homestead Kitchen, North East

The Kinneuchar Inn, Scotland

Seasonality, South East

Wild Artichokes, South West

Rocket & Rye, Wales

Tropea, Central and the East of England

North West eateries featured in Britain’s 100 Best Local Restaurants:

The Spärrows, Greater Manchester - Regional winner

Four & Twenty, Cumbria

Belzan, Merseyside

10 Tib Lane, Greater Manchester

The Yan, Cumbria

Edinburgh Castle, Greater Manchester

Another Hand, Greater Manchester

Covino, Cheshire

The Kirkstyle Inn and Sportsman’s Rest, Cumbria

Parkers Arms, Lancashire

Bombay to Mumbai, Greater Manchester

The Nag’s Head, Cheshire

The White Horse, Cheshire

Lily’s Vegetarian Indian Cuisine, Greater Manchester

Kysty, Cumbria

Higher Ground, Greater Manchester

The full list is available here.