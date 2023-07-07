The Good Food Guide has published its eagerly awaited list of Britain’s 100 Best Local Restaurants, with over 37,000 nominations - and one Merseyside eatery has secured a spot on the prestigious list.
All of the restaurants featured have been inspected by Good Food Guide experts, travelling the length and breadth of England, Scotland and Wales, to compile the final list.
Although Liverpool’s Belzan sadly did not win the North West title, the neighbourhood bistro was the only Merseyside venue to feature on the foodie’s lineup, which is a huge achievement.
Serving up humble dishes, Belzan, Smithdown Road, launched in 2017 and has already made a name for itself in Liverpool, featuring in the Michelin Guide and earning a Google rating of 4.6 stars. The eatery’s menu changes regularly, providing a relaxed and unique experience for guests, with great food and not too many frills.
Tallow, a neighbourhood restaurant in Southborough, Royal Tunbridge Wells has been named the overall Best Local Restaurant and the regional winners have also been revealed.
Regional winners:
- Les 2 Garçons, London
- The Sparrows, North West
- Homestead Kitchen, North East
- The Kinneuchar Inn, Scotland
- Seasonality, South East
- Wild Artichokes, South West
- Rocket & Rye, Wales
- Tropea, Central and the East of England
North West eateries featured in Britain’s 100 Best Local Restaurants:
- The Spärrows, Greater Manchester - Regional winner
- Four & Twenty, Cumbria
- Belzan, Merseyside
- 10 Tib Lane, Greater Manchester
- The Yan, Cumbria
- Edinburgh Castle, Greater Manchester
- Another Hand, Greater Manchester
- Covino, Cheshire
- The Kirkstyle Inn and Sportsman’s Rest, Cumbria
- Parkers Arms, Lancashire
- Bombay to Mumbai, Greater Manchester
- The Nag’s Head, Cheshire
- The White Horse, Cheshire
- Lily’s Vegetarian Indian Cuisine, Greater Manchester
- Kysty, Cumbria
- Higher Ground, Greater Manchester
The full list is available here.