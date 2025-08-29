Autumn is my favourite time of the year and offers the perfect excuse to wrap up warm and get those cinnamon candles burning.

One of the best things about the season (in my opinion) is visiting cosy local coffee shops and treating yourself to a warming pumpkin spice latte (PSL). But, with so many amazing places in Liverpool, where is the best coffee shop to grab a hot drink?

While I know it’s still only August, Starbucks has launched its PSL in UK stores - officially marking the start of autumn for me. So, here are my personal favourite coffee shops in Liverpool for the delicious autumnal beverage, as well as one I’ve been dying to try.

1 . The Vibe, Chancery House The Vibe is a fully plant-based family-owned cafe in the heart of the city centre. Coffee with your choice of syrups and plant milks is available all year round, but the team bring back their pumpkin spiced latte each autumn. | The Vibe via Instagram

2 . 200 Degrees, Bold Street Last year, 200 Degrees offered an unreal pumpkin spice chai latte. While this year's autumn drinks haven't yet been announced, the Bold Street venue is a gorgeous place to stop for a cosy drink. | Emma Dukes

3 . Derek's, Allerton Road Derek's does a tasty PSL alongside its delicious sandwiches. I've only tried the PSL at the Allerton Road branch but it was 10/10 - and plant milks were available. | Emma Dukes