Liverpool 'dive bar' shortlisted for title of National Pub & Bar of the Year

A new addition to Liverpool’s buzzing Seel Street has been named the best bar in Merseyside and will now compete to claim the accolade of National Pub & Bar of the Year 2024.

Mean-Eyed Cat Bar opened the city centre venue last year and it has already become a staple for many peoples’ nights out. Inspired by the Johnny Cash song of the same name, the American-style dive bar offers free pizza slices with cocktail orders and even has a hidden Tiki bar.

Now, the quirky venue has been crowned Merseyside’s best at the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards, which each year presents awards to 94 County Winners from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Mean-Eyed Cat Bar is on five-pub shortlist for the best in the North West, along with the Cholmondeley Arms (Cheshire), The Swan (Cumbria), BOX (Manchester) and the Britannia Tap and Grill (Lancashire). Each of these venues will compete for the title of National Pub & Bar of the Year.

Mean-Eyed Cat Bar, Seel Street

The pubs, which have been selected on factors such as customer journey, design, service and style of offer, will be officially crowned at a red carpet celebration in London in June, where 15 Regional Winners will also be announced, as well as the esteemed accolade – the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.

“The fact that we had record entries for the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards tells us two things,” says Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the event. “One is how highly the industry regards these accolades, which is fantastic. But, also, it shows that more operators are in need of really positive and strong publicity to help drive business at the moment.

“Pubs and bars are facing some of the biggest challenges in recent history, so if the National Pub & Bar Awards can help by lifting sales across these venues, then we’re delighted to play our part.”

The 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards County Winners - full list

East Midlands

Derbyshire: The Railway, Belper

Leicestershire: The Forge Inn

Northamptonshire: The Tollemache Arms

Nottinghamshire: The Plough, Normanton

Rutland: The Olive Branch

East of England

Essex: Galvin Green Man

Bedfordshire: The Crown, Henlow

Cambridgeshire: The Royal Oak, Hail Weston

Hertfordshire: The Black Horse, Barnet

Norfolk: The Dabbling Duck

Suffolk: The Newbourne Fox

London

City of London: Mr Fogg's City Tavern

Greater London: The Audley Public House

North East

Durham: The Bay Horse, Hurworth

Northumberland: The Crown Inn Humshaugh

Tyne and Wear: NQ64

North West

Cheshire: Cholmondeley Arms

Cumbria: The Swan, Grasmere

Greater Manchester: BOX

Lancashire: Britannia Tap and Grill

Merseyside: Mean-Eyed Cat Bar

Northern Ireland

Antrim: Hearth

Armagh: Keegan's

Down: The Dirty Duck Alehouse

Fermanagh: Charlie's Bar

Derry: Blackbird

Tyrone: Tomneys

Northern Scotland

Aberdeenshire: Beekies Neuk

Angus: The Birkhill Inn

Argyll and Bute: Macgochans

City of Aberdeen: The Tippling House

City of Dundee: Bertie Mooney's

Clackmannanshire: The Mansfield Arms

Fife: Montagues

Highland: Ben Nevis Bar

Moray: Badenoch's

Na h-Eileanan Siar (Western Isles): The Cross Inn

Orkney Islands: The Ferry Inn

Perth and Kinross: The Inn at Loch Tummel

Shetland Islands: The Welcome Inn

Stirling: King Cons

Southern Scotland

City of Edinburgh: Brewhemia

City of Glasgow: Flight Club

Dumfries and Galloway: Kenmuir Arms

East Ayrshire: Hollybush Inn

East Dunbartonshire: The Stables

East Lothian: Broc Bar at The Bonnie Badger

East Renfrewshire: Maxwell's

Falkirk: Behind the Wall

Inverclyde: One Bruce Street Bar & Kitchen

Midlothian: Stewart Brewing Brewery Bar & Pizza Kitchen

North Ayrshire: The Carrick

North Lanarkshire: The Electric Bar

Renfrewshire: Craig Dhu

Scottish Borders: Cross Keys Inn Ettrickbridge

South Ayrshire: Vic’s

South Lanarkshire: The Weavers

West Dunbartonshire: Tullie Inn

West Lothian: Livingston Inn

South East

Berkshire: The Loch & The Tyne by Adam Handling

Buckinghamshire: The Journeyman

East Sussex: The Geese

Hampshire: The Mutton at Hazeley Heath

Isle of Wight: The Old Fort, Seaview

Kent: The Kings Arms, Elham

Oxfordshire: The Victoria Arms, Old Marston

Surrey: The Mill, Haslemere

West Sussex: The Three Moles

South West

Bristol: The All Inn

Cornwall: The Barley Sheaf, Gorran

Devon: Masons Arms

Dorset: The Pure Drop

Gloucestershire: The Bottle of Sauce

Somerset: The George Inn, Norton St. Philip

Wiltshire: The Methuen Arms

Wales

Clwyd: Mold Alehouse

Dyfed: White Hart Thatched Inn & Brewery

Gwent: The Goose and Cuckoo

Gwynedd: The Bull's Head Inn

Mid Glamorgan: The Old House 1147

Powys: The Sun Hotel

South Glamorgan: Hare & Hounds, Aberthin

West Glamorgan: Britannia Inn, Gower

West Midlands

Herefordshire: The Oak Inn Staplow

Shropshire: The Tally Ho Inn

Staffordshire: Fitzherbert Arms

Warwickshire: The House at Leamington Spa

West Midlands: The Tamworth Arms

Worcestershire: BMK Stourport

Yorkshire and the Humber