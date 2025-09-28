'Very exciting' - Liverpool's first and only 'pasta lab' opens in city centre

Liverpool has welcomed its first ‘pasta lab’ in the city centre.

Farina - formerly known as Hey Farina when it first opened its doors in 2023 - has been reimagined to develop the city’s only pasta lab where over 15 varieties are freshly made onsite each day.

Created by Italian brothers Paolo and Donato Cillo, along with Donato’s son Antonio, chef’s create fresh portions of pasta in an open kitchen, as well as pizza and more.

Located on Richmond Street, and as part of the Italian Quarter, Farina is open every day from 11am for lunchtime diners, right through to 8pm on Sundays, 8.30pm Monday-Thursday and 9pm Fridays and Saturdays.

Farina pasta lab. | Submitted

Pasta at Farina. | Submitted

Co-owner of Farina, Antonio Cillo, said: “Farina was born out of our family’s love of pasta and we’ve worked so hard to develop the menu so that we’re able to create a huge variety on site every day and with an open kitchen so that guests can see the pasta being handcrafted by our team.

“From indulgent, authentic Italian classics to simple but delicious sauces, there is something for everyone at Farina which makes the perfect lunch spot or restaurant for dinner.

“Being Liverpool’s first and only pasta lab is very exciting and we’re delighted to bring a completely new concept to the city that’s built on our family history and culture.”