Popular gastro pub known for serving Liverpool's 'best roast' to open second venue

The team behind a much-loved gastro pub in the heart of the Georgian Quarter are set to open a second site in South Liverpool.

Run by Stephen and Lina Sinclair, The Blackburne Arms is located on Catharine Street and is popular with foodies, becoming widely regarded as the proud server of Liverpool’s ‘best roast’.

Now, the team are embarking on a new venture, opening a second pub - The Blackburne Arms Allerton - on South Liverpool’s bustling Allerton Road. The new pub promises live music, craft ales and its famous roast dinner.

Announcing the news on social media, a spokesperson for The Blackburne Arms said: “We can finally share the big news, we will be opening a second site on Allerton Road, so keep your eyes peeled for the opening date.”