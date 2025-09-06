Today marks International Bacon Day, and what better way to celebrate than with a proper full English breakfast?

There’s little better than a tasty breakfast that has been cooked for you, and Liverpool boasts tons of top venues.

We have taken a look at reader recommendations, Google reviews and Tripadvisor reviews to put together a list of Liverpool’s top 13 ‘greasy spoon’ cafes.

Take a look at the featured venues below, listed in no particular order.

1 . Jo’s Cafe, Old Swan Jo’s Cafe, Old Swan. | Google Street View and Keisha Gayle/Google

2 . Tavern Co, Smithdown Road Tavern Co, Smithdown Road. | @tavernco/Instagram

3 . Maggie May’s, Bold Street Maggie May’s, Bold Street. | Tripadvisor

4 . Monty's Cafe, Long Lane Monty's Cafe, Long Lane. | Monty's Cafe