The 13 best Liverpool greasy spoon cafes for a banging breakfast

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 6th Sep 2025, 06:01 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2025, 06:02 BST

These are some of Liverpool’s best cafes for a banging breakfast this International Bacon Day.

Today marks International Bacon Day, and what better way to celebrate than with a proper full English breakfast?

There’s little better than a tasty breakfast that has been cooked for you, and Liverpool boasts tons of top venues.

We have taken a look at reader recommendations, Google reviews and Tripadvisor reviews to put together a list of Liverpool’s top 13 ‘greasy spoon’ cafes.

Take a look at the featured venues below, listed in no particular order.

Jo’s Cafe, Old Swan.

1. Jo’s Cafe, Old Swan

Jo’s Cafe, Old Swan. | Google Street View and Keisha Gayle/Google

Tavern Co, Smithdown Road.

2. Tavern Co, Smithdown Road

Tavern Co, Smithdown Road. | @tavernco/Instagram

Maggie May’s, Bold Street.

3. Maggie May’s, Bold Street

Maggie May’s, Bold Street. | Tripadvisor

Monty's Cafe, Long Lane.

4. Monty's Cafe, Long Lane

Monty's Cafe, Long Lane. | Monty's Cafe

