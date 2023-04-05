Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
36 minutes ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
41 minutes ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
3 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
6 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
8 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository

Liverpool’s independent cafes, bars and restaurants we’ve loved and lost in recent years

These eateries may have served their last meals but they’re not forgotten.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:09 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 16:01 BST

Liverpool is an incredible place to visit if you want to support independent businesses, with a huge number of autonomous shops, cafes, bars and restaurants.

However, sadly, many have not withstood the cost of living crisis and Covid-19 pandemic and have closed their doors for good, despite being highly rated and loved by locals.

We’ve created a gallery of all our favourite independent eateries that are sadly no longer open, but are definitely not forgotten.

Popular Baltic hideaway, Chapters Of Us, announced its closure in January of this year. The lovely venue hosted tons of events with other independents and is sorely missed by locals.

1. Chapters Of Us, Baltic Triangle

Popular Baltic hideaway, Chapters Of Us, announced its closure in January of this year. The lovely venue hosted tons of events with other independents and is sorely missed by locals. Photo: Chapters Of Us

Love Thy Neighbour was a popular cafe on Bold Street, loved by locals. The exact reason behind the closure is unknown but it shut in 2020.

2. Love Thy Neighbour, Bold Street

Love Thy Neighbour was a popular cafe on Bold Street, loved by locals. The exact reason behind the closure is unknown but it shut in 2020. Photo: Google

The Nakery was a vegan, plant-based cafe and bakery serving delicious, healthy treats. The Berry Street venue is closed, however, you can still find Nakery goodies at independent stores such as Matta’s.

3. The Nakery, Berry Street

The Nakery was a vegan, plant-based cafe and bakery serving delicious, healthy treats. The Berry Street venue is closed, however, you can still find Nakery goodies at independent stores such as Matta’s. Photo: The Nakery via Facebook.

Frost Burgers was a plant-based burger joint, which sadly closed in September 2022, due to the increased cost of living.

4. Frost Burgers, Wood Street

Frost Burgers was a plant-based burger joint, which sadly closed in September 2022, due to the increased cost of living. Photo: Google

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
LiverpoolRestaurantsCovid-19Pandemic