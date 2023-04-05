These eateries may have served their last meals but they’re not forgotten.

Liverpool is an incredible place to visit if you want to support independent businesses, with a huge number of autonomous shops, cafes, bars and restaurants.

However, sadly, many have not withstood the cost of living crisis and Covid-19 pandemic and have closed their doors for good, despite being highly rated and loved by locals.

We’ve created a gallery of all our favourite independent eateries that are sadly no longer open, but are definitely not forgotten.

1 . Chapters Of Us, Baltic Triangle Popular Baltic hideaway, Chapters Of Us, announced its closure in January of this year. The lovely venue hosted tons of events with other independents and is sorely missed by locals. Photo: Chapters Of Us

2 . Love Thy Neighbour, Bold Street Love Thy Neighbour was a popular cafe on Bold Street, loved by locals. The exact reason behind the closure is unknown but it shut in 2020. Photo: Google

3 . The Nakery, Berry Street The Nakery was a vegan, plant-based cafe and bakery serving delicious, healthy treats. The Berry Street venue is closed, however, you can still find Nakery goodies at independent stores such as Matta’s. Photo: The Nakery via Facebook.

4 . Frost Burgers, Wood Street Frost Burgers was a plant-based burger joint, which sadly closed in September 2022, due to the increased cost of living. Photo: Google