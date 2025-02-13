The Michelin Guide Ceremony for Great Britain and Ireland took place on Monday night (February 10), celebrating the finest restaurants and announcing new coveted Michelin stars, Green stars and Special Awards.
The sparkling event, held at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow, announced the new and returning stars for 2025 to an invited audience of top chefs, restaurant owners and influential figures across the food industry.
The latest edition of the culinary’ bible’ includes 22 new one Michelin-starred restaurants, three new two-starred restaurants, and one new three Michelin-starred establishment, Moor Hall, in Aughton.
Sadly, as restaurants received their hard earned accolades, Liverpool once again missed out on a single Michelin star. But, it’s not all bad news, as there are several fantastic eateries in the city that feature in the prestigious Michelin Guide.
Take a look at the gallery below to see the wonderful restaurants in around Liverpool which are recommended by the ‘foodie bible’.
1. Belzan - Liverpool, Merseyside
📍 371 Smithdown Road, Liverpool L15 3JJ 📝 The Michelin Guide says: "Its somewhat unassuming location makes this smart, modern bistro stand out even more. The cooking offers well-judged, interesting combinations, with portions that are as generous as they flavoursome, but while sharing is encouraged, dishes work better on their own; the Guinness rarebit potato is a must. They also offer a good value early dinner menu. The narrow room has a cosy feel, and service is confident and clued-up." | Belzan/Google
2. NORD - Liverpool, Merseyside
📍 100 Old Hall Street, Liverpool L3 9QJ 📝 The Michelin Guide says: "Located in the heart of the city, this spacious restaurant sports modern décor with an almost futuristic edge thanks to the pod-like booth seating. The menu offers plenty of variety, with a mix of international influences resulting in dishes ranging from tandoori beetroot to cod Kiev and asparagus tagliatelle to a traditional Sunday roast. It’s all carefully executed by the kitchen and doesn’t lack for flavour thanks to judicious seasoning. The cheery and chatty service team add to the appeal." | NORD
3. 8 by Andrew Sheridan - Liverpool, Merseyside
📍 16 Cook St, Liverpool L2 9RF. 📝 The Michelin Guide says: "Chef-owner Andrew Sheridan relocated his immersive restaurant from Birmingham to this city centre Victorian property in his home town of Liverpool. Guests gather in the dimly lit lounge for drinks and precisely made snacks, before heading downstairs to one of the two 8-seater counters, each with its own chef. They cook in front of the guests and talk about the dishes, making for an engaging experience. The cooking takes influences from around the globe and showcases bold, distinct flavours, with quality produce underpinning it all." | About 8ight
4. Vetch - Liverpool, Merseyside
📍 29a Hope Street, Liverpool L1 9BP 📝 The Michelin Guide says: "Located on Hope Street alongside numerous other eateries, there’s a homely feel to this personably and knowledgably run restaurant. The décor is all about understatement, with minimalist furnishings and neutral tones. The modern, well-versed cooking successfully incorporates a range of East Asian influences including shokupan milk bread, Korean chicken wings and char siu pork belly. At dinner, it’s a tasting menu affair which shows the full breadth of the cooking, but keep an eye out for the great value offering at lunch and early evening." | @iandjonesnet