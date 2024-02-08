Since the Neapolitan-style pizza was first created in Naples, Italy, in the 1800s the delicious cuisine has gone on to take the world by storm. It's certainly a serious business in Liverpool - the city has just been crowned the pizza takeaway capital of the UK in a new study.

The survey, conducted on behalf of Betway, ranked cities and towns based on a number of factors, including the amount of pizzerias per population and the average cost of a pizza. Liverpool came in at number one, with 533 options and the cheapest average price of £5.88 per pizza.

Preston and Nottingham followed in second and third respectively with the cost of a pizza at just under £9.00 on average. The data shows Luton is the most expensive location for a pizza at £13.32 on average – two times more expensive than Liverpool.

With Liverpool taking the pizza crown and National Pizza Day on Friday 9 February we have picked out eight of the best places to grab a takeaway pizza by combining Google Reviews from customers and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency.

Each venue has at least 150 reviews, 4.3 stars or more on Google and a five star rating from health inspectors. So, from American Pizza Slice to Rudy’s, here are eight of the best* pizza joints in Liverpool in alphabetical order.

*Please note, some highly rated venues were ‘awaiting food hygiene inspections’ or ratings could not be found, and have not been included.

1 . American Pizza Slice, Bold Street/Whitechapel ⭐ American Pizza Slice earned its five star hygiene rating in February 2019 and has a 4.6/5 rating on Google Reviews from 777 reviews. 🍕 American Pizza Slice is exactly what it says on the tin. They serve lots of different types of pizza, with New York being their most popular. They serve pizza by the slice as well as full pies, with margherita slices priced at £3.40, though the size is considerably bigger than your average slice of pizza. Photo: American Pizza Slice/Google

2 . Crazy Pedro's ⭐ Crazy Pedro's earned its five star hygiene rating in November 2019 and has a 4.3/5 rating on Google Reviews from 928 reviews. 🍕 Crazy Pedro’s is a bar with a party atmosphere focused on giving customers the best time they can. However, they also have a well regarded and wide range of unique pizzas, all a sizeable 16”. Their margherita will set you back £18. They offer delivery via Deliveroo. Photo: Crazy Pedro's/Instagram

3 . Crust, Bold Street ⭐ Crust earned its five star hygiene rating in July 2019 and has a 4.4 rating on Google Reviews from 2349 reviews. 🍕 Crust on Bold Street specialise in Neapolitan pizza and have both dine-in facilities as well as being a popular spot for true authentic take-away pizza and their online delivery service. They have a vast range of pizzas with vegan options available as well as white pizzas. Their standard margherita pizza is priced at £9 so is a good value option. Their unique choices of dough and crusts is also something to try. Photo: Emma Dukes