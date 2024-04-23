A popular spot for nights on the town, Liverpool’s Seel Street is home to a number of buzzing bars and pubs and it’s pretty much guaranteed that you’ll be approached by someone offering free shots as you walk by.

The street truly has something for everyone, from Irish pubs perfect for watching the football to a bar known for playing rock music and a venue offering immersive dining experiences. But, with so many places to choose from, it can be difficult to know which bars to visit.

To make the task a little easier, we have scoured Google Reviews to find the customer ratings for every bar and pub.

So, without further ado, here are all* the pubs and bars on Seel Street ranked from best to worst, according to Google reviews...

*Bars which are only open seasonally or have fewer than ten reviews have not been included.

1 . Alcotraz - 4.9 ⭐ ✍️ Alcotraz is an immersive cocktail experience, where guests attempt to smuggle their own booze into the prison and are served bespoke cocktails.⭐ 4.9 out of five stars, from 344 Google reviews. 📍 36 Seel St, Liverpool L1 4BE Photo: Designmynight

2 . Detour - 4.9 ⭐ ✍️ Detour is a 'Tikeasy' cocktail bar, combining a tiki bar and speakeasy. The bar hasn't been open long but has already received high praise for its cocktails. ⭐ 4.9 out of five stars, from 16 Google reviews. 📍 85 Seel St, Liverpool L1 4BB Photo: Detour

3 . Mean-Eyed Cat Bar - 4.8 ⭐ ✍️ Mean-Eyed Cat Bar opened in the city centre last year and it has already become a staple for many peoples’ nights out and is shortlisted for the title of National Pub & Bar of the Year. The American-style dive bar offers free pizza slices with cocktail orders and even has a hidden Tiki bar. ⭐ 4.8 out of five stars, from 69 Google reviews. 📍 71a Seel St, Liverpool L1 4AZ Photo: Mean-Eyed Cat Bar

4 . The Oracle - 4.8 ⭐ ✍️ The Oracle is an independent bar, serving unique cocktails while magicians show off their skills. ⭐ 4.8 out of five stars, from 233 Google reviews. 📍 83 Seel St, Liverpool L1 4BB Photo: The Oracle