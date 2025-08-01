3 . The Bridewell, Liverpool

The Bridewell is an iconic Campbell Square pub which has featured in many of CAMRA’s Good Beer Guides nationally over the years. The building, once a prison, dates from the mid-19th Century and has been lovingly converted into a pub, with the cells now used as seating areas. Taken over by well known and respected Liverpool licensees Fiona and Dominic Hornsby in June 2019, the pub has gone from strength to strength. | LTV