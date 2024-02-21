Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Liverpool restaurant serves the best coffee and breakfast in the country, according to the 2024 Deliveroo Awards. The awards celebrate most-loved independent restaurants across the UK and Ireland, from local pizzerias to family-run coffee shops.

This year, only one Liverpool venue featured amongst the list of winners - the highly regarded Moose Coffee. The independent restaurant was named best in the UK - excluding London, Northern Ireland and Scotland - and first launched in Crosby back in 2006.

With three venues in Liverpool, Moose Coffee is a popular spot for North American-style breakfast dishes, and customers often face a lengthy wait for a table.

Now, after opening its first store 18 years ago, Moose Coffee has a total of six venues - with two in Manchester and one in Leeds. The family-run breakfast joint even features on Jensen Ackles' (The Boys, Supernatural) Instagram page, who can be seen posing outside the Hope Street branch with a coffee following a trip to Liverpool for Comic Con last year.

Known for its delicious 'North American breakfast and brunch', Moose Coffee has an extensive menu which features dishes such as French toast, pancake stacks and bagels.

Full list of North West winners at the Deliveroo Awards 2024

Moose Coffee, Liverpool - Best Coffee and Breakfast

Unagi Street Food & Sushi, Manchester - Best Japanese

Burgerism, Salford - Best Burger and American,

Double Zero Pizzeria, Manchester - Best Pizza

Mughli, Manchester - Best Indian and Nepalese

Red Chilli, Manchester - Best Chinese