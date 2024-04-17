Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool Restaurant Week is just around the corner and foodies can explore the city plate by plate using a series of special offers from a host of restaurants, cafes and bars. Organised and funded by Liverpool BID Company, venues have offers available ranging from £5 to £35. Deals include free drinks, two for one pizzas, three course specials and much more.

Running from Monday, April 22, to Sunday, April 28, the event is designed to encourage diners to find new favourites, discover hidden gems and enjoy the buzz of Liverpool’s restaurant scene. Seventy-five venues have signed up so far, with 130+ offers available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food lovers could also win a meal out once a week for a whole year if they dine out five times during Liverpool Restaurant Week. The Foodie Passport allows diners to get stamped at participating venues and be in with a chance to win the prize. So, for example...

On Monday , you could grab a £5 offer of coffee and a pastry at Bold Street Coffee

, you could grab a £5 offer of coffee and a pastry at For Tuesday , for £15 get a two course lunch at Liu Shi

, for £15 get a two course lunch at On Wednesday get over hump day and bring a friend for Cream Two for Two at Oh Me Oh My for £15

get over hump day and bring a friend for Cream Two for Two at for £15 Thursday is almost the weekend, so celebrate with two courses and a glass of fizz at Restaurant Bar and Grill for £25

is almost the weekend, so celebrate with two courses and a glass of fizz at for £25 Go all out on Friday for a three course set menu at Hawksmoor for £35 with a snack and drink included

Full list of venues offering deals for Liverpool Restaurant Week

1931 Hope Street Hotel

Albert's Schloss

Bacino

Bella Ciao GPO

Bluecoat

Bold St Coffee

Botanist Albert Dock (Formerly Smugglers Cove)

Botanist Liverpool ONE

Bread Street Kitchen

Brewdog

Bundobust

Cafe Tabac

Cavern Restaurant

Chamber 36

Chopstix

Crazy Pedros

Dash

El Gato Negro

Etci Mehmet

Fat Hippo

Fazenda

Flanagans Apple

Flavours of Greece GPO

Florist

Frederiks

Free State Kitchen

Gaucho

Gino's

Gordon Ramsey Street Burger

Gourmet Burger Kitchen

Gran Caffe (Duke St and Will Sq)

Gusto

Hajime's Sushi GPO

Hard Hays Night Hotel

Haute Dolci

Hawksmoor

Holiday Inn Lime Street

Hot Chick GPO

KaiBaiBo

Key Lime Coffee

Laros

LEAF

Little India GPO

Little LEAF

Liu Shi

London Carriage Works

Lunya

Lunya Lita

Madre

Mahalo Restaurant

Malmaison

Mamasan

Marco Pierre White

Neighbourhood

NORD

Novotel Paddington Village

Oh Me Oh My

On the Green

Pho Castle Street

Piccolino

Pullman

Queens Wine Bar

Radisson RED Stoke

Restaurant Bar & Grill

Riva Blu

Shankly

Squash

Tang GPO

Tempest

The Alchemist

The Real Greek

Turtle Bay Hanover Street

Wildwood

Zenn

Ziba at The Racquet Club