Liverpool Restaurant Week: Dine out on special offers and win a weekly meal out for a year
Liverpool Restaurant Week is just around the corner and foodies can explore the city plate by plate using a series of special offers from a host of restaurants, cafes and bars. Organised and funded by Liverpool BID Company, venues have offers available ranging from £5 to £35. Deals include free drinks, two for one pizzas, three course specials and much more.
Running from Monday, April 22, to Sunday, April 28, the event is designed to encourage diners to find new favourites, discover hidden gems and enjoy the buzz of Liverpool’s restaurant scene. Seventy-five venues have signed up so far, with 130+ offers available.
Food lovers could also win a meal out once a week for a whole year if they dine out five times during Liverpool Restaurant Week. The Foodie Passport allows diners to get stamped at participating venues and be in with a chance to win the prize. So, for example...
- On Monday, you could grab a £5 offer of coffee and a pastry at Bold Street Coffee
- For Tuesday, for £15 get a two course lunch at Liu Shi
- On Wednesday get over hump day and bring a friend for Cream Two for Two at Oh Me Oh My for £15
- Thursday is almost the weekend, so celebrate with two courses and a glass of fizz at Restaurant Bar and Grill for £25
- Go all out on Friday for a three course set menu at Hawksmoor for £35 with a snack and drink included
Full list of venues offering deals for Liverpool Restaurant Week
- 1931 Hope Street Hotel
- Albert's Schloss
- Bacino
- Bella Ciao GPO
- Bluecoat
- Bold St Coffee
- Botanist Albert Dock (Formerly Smugglers Cove)
- Botanist Liverpool ONE
- Bread Street Kitchen
- Brewdog
- Bundobust
- Cafe Tabac
- Cavern Restaurant
- Chamber 36
- Chopstix
- Crazy Pedros
- Dash
- El Gato Negro
- Etci Mehmet
- Fat Hippo
- Fazenda
- Flanagans Apple
- Flavours of Greece GPO
- Florist
- Frederiks
- Free State Kitchen
- Gaucho
- Gino's
- Gordon Ramsey Street Burger
- Gourmet Burger Kitchen
- Gran Caffe (Duke St and Will Sq)
- Gusto
- Hajime's Sushi GPO
- Hard Hays Night Hotel
- Haute Dolci
- Hawksmoor
- Holiday Inn Lime Street
- Hot Chick GPO
- KaiBaiBo
- Key Lime Coffee
- Laros
- LEAF
- Little India GPO
- Little LEAF
- Liu Shi
- London Carriage Works
- Lunya
- Lunya Lita
- Madre
- Mahalo Restaurant
- Malmaison
- Mamasan
- Marco Pierre White
- Neighbourhood
- NORD
- Novotel Paddington Village
- Oh Me Oh My
- On the Green
- Pho Castle Street
- Piccolino
- Pullman
- Queens Wine Bar
- Radisson RED Stoke
- Restaurant Bar & Grill
- Riva Blu
- Shankly
- Squash
- Tang GPO
- Tempest
- The Alchemist
- The Real Greek
- Turtle Bay Hanover Street
- Wildwood
- Zenn
- Ziba at The Racquet Club
Liverpool restaurants and bars have created 100s of offers for Liverpool Restaurant Week. Offers can be downloaded in advance online at liverpoolrestaurantweek.com - so far over £25k worth of offers have been downloaded already. The Foodie passport is here.
