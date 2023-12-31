We asked our readers what places they recommended for people to visit for the first time in 2024, and 13 came out on top.

With the new year comes fresh opportunity, and with that comes the chance to try some of the amazing restaurants and other eateries Liverpool has to offer.

Everyone has their favourites - those places they save for special occasions so they can impress friends or family who are visiting the city - but there are so many great places in Liverpool that it's hard to stick with just one.

Here we round up the 13 top recommendations from our readers, when asked about their favourite places to eat in the city.

There are some classics in there, like Casa Italia, along with some you might not know and cuisines you may never have tried...

1 . Casa Italia, Stanley Street By far the restaurant most recommended by LiverpoolWorld readers. Casa Italia is as Scouse as it is Italian. It's definitely one to visit, even if you've been before.

2 . Botanico, Woolton Village This Italian eatery in the heart of Woolton Village only opened in October but has already made it into the hearts of some of our readers. Created by the team behind Liverpool’s popular Italian Quarter in the city centre, Botanico offers afternoon tea, baked goods and pizza and each dish is made freshly in-house. Photo: Botanico

3 . Million Tandoori, on Allerton Road. Reader Lisa Watkinson praised this Indian restaurant's "amazing food and wonderful staff." They offer classics and new dishes. Photo: Million Tandoori

4 . Elif, on Bold Street Elif on Bold Street has been a massive hit since it opened and regularly has queues out the door. Those who manage to secure a seat can select from an impressive offering of Mediterranean and Turkish food which has earned the praise of many who recommended it. Photo: Emma Dukes