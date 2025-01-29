The Michelin Guide awards stars for excellence to restaurants across the globe, handing out ratings from one to three stars. While Liverpool features in the latest Guide, none of the city’s fantastic restaurants currently have a coveted star.

In fact, the city has never achieved a star, despite being home to dozens of truly incredible places to eat, and offering unique dining experiences I simply don’t believe you can find anywhere else.

The 2025 Michelin restaurant selection for Great Britain and Ireland will be revealed at a sparkling ceremony in Glasgow on February 10, with the latest Michelin Star winners to be announced.

While we wait to find out if any Liverpool restaurants have finally earned the renowned accolade, I have put together my own guide to brilliant eateries which I believe deserve a star - as well as those recommended by LiverpoolWorld readers.

1 . Panoramic 34, Brook Street, Liverpool Panoramic 34 offers a fine dining experience, as well as incredible views of the city. It is perfect for special occasions and serves up unique, thoughtful dishes. | Panoramic 34

2 . Casa Italia, Stanley Street, Liverpool Casa Italia is one of Liverpool’s oldest and most popular restaurants, serving authentic Italian dishes. Running for 48 years, the independent eatery is often seen with long queues outside. | Emma Dukes

3 . Restaurant 8, Cook Street, Liverpool Liverpool-born chef Andrew Sheridan and his business partner Sam Morgan own a number of restaurants across the North West, including the award-winning Restaurant 8 in Liverpool city centre. The immersive restaurant features in many guides but is yet to earn a Michelin star. | LTV

4 . Wreck Bistro, Seel Street, Liverpool Wreck is a casual, fine dining restaurant, which offers a range of unique dishes, as well as a superb vegan menu. It's ideal for a laid back yet extremely delicious meal. | Wreck Bistro