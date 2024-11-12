4 . Mowgli - Giles Coren

Founded by Liverpool’s very own celebrity restaurateur Nisha Katona, Mowgli has become a local favourite since opening its debut Indian street food restaurant on Bold Street in 2014. Mowgli has since expanded across the country and one particular item on the menu has been singled out for some serious praise by food writer and TV presenter Giles Coren. The Smoked Cardamom Old Fashioned night cap is “the best Old Fashioned I have ever tasted,” the celebrity critic noted. | Dominic Raynor and Tripadvisor