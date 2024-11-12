Liverpool’s food and drink scene continues to go from strength to strength, with a number of restaurants listed in prestigious foodie guides and new venues springing up all over the city, offering delicious and unique dishes.
The region also attracts some of the best palates in the foodie business with recommendations from The Observer food critic Jay Rayner, the King’s stepson and cookbook author Tom Parker Bowles and Masterchef judge Marcus Wareing.
Not all of their suggestions are Michelin-starred restaurants either, with many of the venues they have reviewed suitable for a variety of budgets and tastes, ranging from an independent bakehouse to luxury, fine-dining establishments.
Below are some of the best restaurants and cafes in and around Liverpool, recommended by celebrity chefs and famous food critics. Let us know your favourites in the comments.
1. Belzan - Grace Dent
Columnist and restaurant critic Grace Dent described neighbourhood bistro Belzan as 'a rare feat – relaxed as hell, but a bit challenging, too' in her review for The Guardian. A regular critic on the BBC's MasterChef UK she described the Smithdown Road venue as: "A lively, unpretentious place that serves up European and Asian flavours with skill and Scouse swagger." 📍 Smithdown Road, Liverpool | Belzan/Google Photo: Belzan/Google
2. Chris's Chippy - Hairy Bikers
Hairy Bikers Dave Myers and Si King paid a visit to Chris's Chippy and enjoyed Liverpool's iconic salt and pepper chips. Si said: “It’s a one of a kind dish. Oh, they’re great. They're really tasty.” 📍 Rose Lane, Liverpool | BBC/South Shore Productions Photo: BBC/South Shore Productions
3. Bistrot Vérité - Marcus Wareing
Michelin-starred celebrity chef and Masterchef: The Professionals judge Marcus Wareing knows a thing or two about food and says Birkdale venue Bistrot Vérité is one of the best places to eat in the country. He told Conde Nast Traveller it is 'the most fabulous French bistro' and 'serves beautifully cooked food'.📍 Birkdale, Southport | Image: @Bistrot Verite/Instagram Photo: @Bistrot Verite/Instagram
4. Mowgli - Giles Coren
Founded by Liverpool’s very own celebrity restaurateur Nisha Katona, Mowgli has become a local favourite since opening its debut Indian street food restaurant on Bold Street in 2014. Mowgli has since expanded across the country and one particular item on the menu has been singled out for some serious praise by food writer and TV presenter Giles Coren. The Smoked Cardamom Old Fashioned night cap is “the best Old Fashioned I have ever tasted,” the celebrity critic noted. | Dominic Raynor and Tripadvisor
