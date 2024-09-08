Angel Delight has topped a national poll to find the UK's most nostalgic childhood food, with Findus Crispy Pancakes, Salt & Shake crisps and Wagon Wheels also featuring on the list.

Released in 1967 by Bird’s, the mousse-like, powdered dessert took 36% of the vote to be crowned the best loved and most comforting retro food.

The top 12 most comforting and nostalgic foods in the UK were revealed as: Angel Delight – 36%; Mr Whippy – 30%; Jelly and ice cream – 30%; Chip shop fish and chips – 29%; Fish fingers – 28%; Soft boiled egg and soldiers – 27%; Salt and shake crisps – 27%; Wagon Wheels – 27%; Cola Bottles – 26%; Rice Pudding – 26%; Flying Saucers – 25%; and Arctic Roll – 25%.

Nine in ten Brits said there are certain foods which instantly transport them back to their childhood and so we decided to ask you the question: What is the most nostalgic food from your childhood in Liverpool?

We wanted to see if there were some dishes exclusive to the region that will forever be treasured and have been enjoyed by generations of Liverpudlians. There were certainly some clear differences to the rest of the UK in your responses.

So let's take a comforting walk down memory lane with a variety of foods that remind people of growing up in this vibrant city.

1 . Corned beef hash "Corned beef 'ash and beans" came through load and clear. The question is: did you make it with mashed potato or spuds leftover from another meal cut into cubes? Either way, corned beef was a staple of many of our childhoods. Much of it was canned in Liverpool, with Princes’ dating back to 1880 and its headquarters still being based on the waterfront today. | Grinchh/stock.adobe & Google

2 . Angel Delight Angel Delight, released in 1967 by Bird’s, has been named the best loved, and most comforting childhood food in the UK so it is no surprise that it was a big hit in Liverpool too. Butterscotch seems to be the favourite flavour. | UGC

3 . Sauce butties "When we were really young (and very poor) we had sauce butties," says one reader. Meanwhile, I remember one kid at school who had ketchup butties almost everyday, on four rounds of bread. | Stock.adobe

4 . Tinned fruit and evaporated milk "Tinned fruit, jelly and evaporated milk on a Sunday." I think most of us can relate to that one! From mandarin segments or peaches to fruit salad or pears. | Andrei Starostin