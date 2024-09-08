Angel Delight has topped a national poll to find the UK's most nostalgic childhood food, with Findus Crispy Pancakes, Salt & Shake crisps and Wagon Wheels also featuring on the list.
Released in 1967 by Bird’s, the mousse-like, powdered dessert took 36% of the vote to be crowned the best loved and most comforting retro food.
The top 12 most comforting and nostalgic foods in the UK were revealed as: Angel Delight – 36%; Mr Whippy – 30%; Jelly and ice cream – 30%; Chip shop fish and chips – 29%; Fish fingers – 28%; Soft boiled egg and soldiers – 27%; Salt and shake crisps – 27%; Wagon Wheels – 27%; Cola Bottles – 26%; Rice Pudding – 26%; Flying Saucers – 25%; and Arctic Roll – 25%.
Nine in ten Brits said there are certain foods which instantly transport them back to their childhood and so we decided to ask you the question: What is the most nostalgic food from your childhood in Liverpool?
We wanted to see if there were some dishes exclusive to the region that will forever be treasured and have been enjoyed by generations of Liverpudlians. There were certainly some clear differences to the rest of the UK in your responses.
So let's take a comforting walk down memory lane with a variety of foods that remind people of growing up in this vibrant city.
