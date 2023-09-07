Register
Liverpool seafood restaurant Aquapod hit with zero-star hygiene rating - ‘urgent improvement’ necessary

The Bold Street restaurant was handed the lowest rating by environmental health officers.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 7th Sep 2023, 10:13 BST
A popular seafood restaurant in Liverpool city centre has been slapped with a zero star rating for food hygiene, following a visit from the council’s food inspectors.

Aquapod, on Bold Street, was handed the lowest possible hygiene rating after an inspection in August and has been told ‘urgent improvement’ is necessary.

Some details of the inspection on August 8 have been released and show environmental health officials had concerns over the management of food safety, cleanliness and hygienic food handling.

On the menu: The popular restaurant has 4.6 stars out of five on Google Reviews and serves up a range of seafood dishes, including prawn and crabs.

Food hygiene report: The full inspectors’ report has not yet been released, but information sent out with the zero star rating showed ‘urgent’ or ‘major’ improvement was necessary in the following areas:

  • Hygienic food handling: including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage - rated as ‘urgent improvement necessary’
  • Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene - rated as ‘urgent improvement necessary’
  • Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future - rated as ‘major improvement necessary’

LiverpoolWorld has contacted Aquapod for comment.

