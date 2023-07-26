Four Liverpool businesses have been shortlisted for the Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Awards, celebrating the best eateries across the North West and the UK.

The North West category is once again dominated by Merseyside venues, including PICNIC on Smithdown Road, who won the regional title and made it into the national final last year.

Smithdown Road is clearly a place to consider when ordering food, with popular taco shop, Big Lola’s, also making it on to the shortlist.

And Hardman Street is also a hit, with two venues, Caribou Poutine and Nashville Cluck, shortlisted. Warrington based Aro’s Kitchen, which also has a Newton-le-Willows venue is also featured.

About the awards: Spanning over 35 towns and cities, and representing 33 different types of cuisine, the awards celebrate the best restaurants in each region and highlights the diversity of the industry and offer local restaurants the chance to take home a cut of the £20,000 worth of prizes on the table to invest in their business.

Earlier this year, the public nominated some of their favourite local spots across the UK and Ireland and today the shortlist has been revealed, representing the highest rated and most popular restaurants that each area has to offer.

The restaurants that receive the most votes in their region will be invited to a judging day in London, where they will cook for and meet industry experts including returning judge Bake Off’s Prue Leith, Chef Monica Galetti and Uber Eats General Manager Matthew Price.

PICNIC on Smithdown Road won the regional title and made it into the national final last year. Photo by PICNIC via Instagram.

The full list of North West businesses shortlisted are:

PiCNIC, Smithdown Road - Liverpool

Big Lola's, Smithdown Road - Liverpool

Caribou Poutine, Hardman Street - Liverpool

Aros Kitchen - Warrington/Newton-le-Willows

Nashville Cluck, Hardman Street - Liverpool

Burger & Co, Wilmslow Road - Manchester

Mughli Charcoal Pit, Wilmslow Road - Manchester

Salt & Pepper, Arndale Market - Manchester

Three Brothers, Fog Lane - Manchester