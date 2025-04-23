4 . Ropes and Twines, Bold Street

Ropes and Twines is a cosy coffee shop and wine bar on Bold Street, perfect for hanging out with friends or solo. The quirky venue has comfy seats and seats at the coffee bar, and they sell their specialty coffee for you to take home too. Food is also available alongside your favourite drink, including an unreal cheese toastie or bread with dipping oil. | Ropes and Twines