I’m a self-confessed coffee addict and can’t go a day without multiple cups of the good stuff.
Due to this obsession, I have tried many of Liverpool’s coffee shops - from large chains like Starbucks to charming independents - and have definitely figured out which ones serve the best coffee.
With this in mind, I have created a list of my top 10 favourite independent coffee dealers in Liverpool, so you can enjoy the best java the city has to offer. Take a look at the gallery below to see my favourites, listed in no particular order.
1. Derek's, Allerton Road
Derek's is a fab coffee and sandwich shop, with branches in Crosby, South Liverpool and the city centre. My favourite is the Allerton Road store and the coffee is divine. | Emma Dukes
2. The Vibe, Chancery House
The Vibe is a fully plant-based family-owned cafe in the heart of the city centre, offering a range of delicious hot and cold meals, baked goods and drinks. Coffee with your choice of syrups and plant milks is available all year round, as well as tasty cakes. | The Vibe via Instagram
3. 92 Degrees, Jamaica Street
There are multiple 92 Degrees coffee shops across Liverpool including Hardman Street, Jamaica Street and Myrtle Street. They are named 92 Degrees because 92°C is apparently the ‘perfect’ temperature for extracting an espresso with great body and flavour. My personal favourite is the Jamaica Street branch | 92 Degrees
4. Ropes and Twines, Bold Street
Ropes and Twines is a cosy coffee shop and wine bar on Bold Street, perfect for hanging out with friends or solo. The quirky venue has comfy seats and seats at the coffee bar, and they sell their specialty coffee for you to take home too. Food is also available alongside your favourite drink, including an unreal cheese toastie or bread with dipping oil. | Ropes and Twines
