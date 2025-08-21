The top 13 best burger joints in Liverpool, according to your Google reviews

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 21st Aug 2025, 12:00 BST

Discover Liverpool's best burger spots, as rated by your Google reviews on National Burger Day.

Today (August 21) marks National Burger Day, and what better excuse to enjoy a tasty burger?

But, where are the best burgers in Liverpool? It’s a simple question, but everyone has their own opinion and their own favourite style of burger.

- Sign up for LiverpoolWorld’s free newsletters now

To help, we have compiled a list of 13 of the best burger joints in Liverpool based on your Google reviews. Each restaurant featured has at least 100 Google reviews and a rating of 4.6 out of five or higher.

Take a look below.

Haute Dolci has a 4.9 out of five star rating, from 2,400 Google reviews.

1. Haute Dolci, Bold Street, Liverpool

Haute Dolci has a 4.9 out of five star rating, from 2,400 Google reviews. | Google-Mo Suleman

The Twins Flavour has a 4.9 out of five star rating, from 465 Google reviews.

2. The Twins Flavour, Dale Street, Liverpool

The Twins Flavour has a 4.9 out of five star rating, from 465 Google reviews. | Eugenio Marongiu STOCK IMAGE

PHAT Buns has a 4.9 out of five star rating, from 229 Google reviews.

3. PHAT Buns, Slater Street, Liverpool

PHAT Buns has a 4.9 out of five star rating, from 229 Google reviews. | Unsplash STOCK IMAGE

Burger Lane has a 4.9 out of five star rating, from 105 Google reviews.

4. Burger Lane, Lark Lane, Liverpool

Burger Lane has a 4.9 out of five star rating, from 105 Google reviews. | Google

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolGoogleReviewsRestaurant
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice