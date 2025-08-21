The top 13 best burger joints in Liverpool, according to your Google reviews

Today (August 21) marks National Burger Day, and what better excuse to enjoy a tasty burger?

But, where are the best burgers in Liverpool? It’s a simple question, but everyone has their own opinion and their own favourite style of burger.

To help, we have compiled a list of 13 of the best burger joints in Liverpool based on your Google reviews. Each restaurant featured has at least 100 Google reviews and a rating of 4.6 out of five or higher.

Take a look below.

1 . Haute Dolci, Bold Street, Liverpool Haute Dolci has a 4.9 out of five star rating, from 2,400 Google reviews. | Google-Mo Suleman

2 . The Twins Flavour, Dale Street, Liverpool The Twins Flavour has a 4.9 out of five star rating, from 465 Google reviews. | Eugenio Marongiu STOCK IMAGE

3 . PHAT Buns, Slater Street, Liverpool PHAT Buns has a 4.9 out of five star rating, from 229 Google reviews. | Unsplash STOCK IMAGE

4 . Burger Lane, Lark Lane, Liverpool Burger Lane has a 4.9 out of five star rating, from 105 Google reviews. | Google