The 2026 edition of the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide has been revealed, featuring top watering holes around Liverpool and Merseyside.
The Good Beer Guide, which surveys 4,500 pubs, is considered to be the ‘definitive beer drinker’s guide’ for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs and is published annually by The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).
To celebrate today’s (September 25) release of the latest ‘drinker’s bible’, we have chosen ten brilliant Liverpool pubs that feature in the 2026 guide. Take a look below and let us know your favourite ‘proper’ pubs.
1. St Peter's Tavern, Seel Street
CAMRA said: "Formally St Peter’s Church and then Alma de Cuba night club, this pub was refurbished and renovated and
opened in 2024. It has been recreated in the classic
grand beer hall style by the 1936 Pub Company, owners of the nearby Monro, Red Lion and Vines. It has multiple levels and two bars serving a mixture of local and
national cask beers and ciders."
| LiverpoolWorld
2. Lion Tavern, Moorfields
CAMRA said: "Named after the locomotive that worked the Liverpool to Manchester Railway, and is displayed in the museum of Liverpool, the Lion features mosaic floors, tiled corridor, plus intricately etched and stained glass. Refurbished in 2017, it retains Grade II-listed status and is rated three
stars on CAMRA’s National Inventory of Historic Pub Interiors. A former local CAMRA Pub of the Year."
| Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 3.0
3. Roscoe Head, Roscoe Street
CAMRA said: "One of the ‘famous five’ pubs that have appeared in every edition of this Guide. The freehold of Roscoe Head was sold to the tenant in 2020, following a five-year campaign against the previous owners. This is a cosy, four-roomed pub where conversation and the appreciation of real ale rules. It has been run by members of the same family for over 30 years, and commemorates William Roscoe, a leading campaigner against the slave trade. It is rated two stars on CAMRA’s National Inventory of Historic Pub Interiors. Local CAMRA Pub of the Year 2024.
| Phil Nash from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 & GFDLViews
4. Peter Kavanagh's, Egerton Street
CAMRA said: "Grade II-listed stuccoed pub in the Georgian area, rated
three stars on CAMRA’s National Inventory of Historic Pub
Interiors. The snugs have murals by Eric Robinson on the
walls and there are fine stained-glass windows with
wooden shutters. The benches have carved armrests,
thought to be caricatures of Peter Kavanagh, the licensee
for 53 years until 1950. These features were not
adversely affected when the pub was expanded, firstly in
1964 into next door, then in 1977 into next door but one." | Emily Bonner