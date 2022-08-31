The best places to grab a coffee according to customer reviews.

Coffee with friends. Image: Adobe

Liverpool is packed with brilliant coffee shops, bars and restaurants, and is known for its wide variety of independent businesses.

Local coffee shops are popular venues for those working from home or for catch ups with friends, but how do you choose which one to go to?

Luckily, with the help of TripAdvisor ratings and reviews, we’ve got you covered, with the ten best coffee shops in the city.

1. Lucy In The Sky

Lucy In The Sky. Image: Google.

📍Where: Exchange Street, Liverpool City Centre.

⭐ Rating: 5 out of 5 stars.

One reviewer said: “What a fantastic find. Food lovely and the friendliest people I’ve ever met who really made us feel at home. If you’re ever in Liverpool, get your breakfast here- it’s well worth it!”

2. A Small Fish In A Big Pond

📍Where: Water Street, Liverpool City Centre.

⭐ Rating: 5 out of 5 stars.

One reviewer said: “Dropped in to try the “Best coffee in Liverpool” and was not disappointed! Fantastic coffee in a really relaxed atmosphere. We were offered a glass of lemon water with our coffee. Books around the cafe for customers to view and get inspiration from during their city break.”

3. Lovelock’s

📍Where: Old Haymarket Unit, Liverpool City Centre.

⭐ Rating: 5 out of 5 stars.

One reviewer said: “Lovely breakfast, good coffees, good food, good atmosphere, lovely furniture, nice people who serve and make your food.”

4. The Old Hardware Shop

📍Where: Woolton Street, Woolton Village.

⭐ Rating: 5 out of 5 stars.

One reviewer said: “The cafe is really cute. Fully vegan. I had a tuna melt, it was very nice. Also had a milkshake, loved it, they sprinkled it with edible stars which was so cute. The prices are very reasonable. The staff were nice.”

5. Georgie Porgy Cafe

📍Where: Walton Breck Road, Anfield.

⭐ Rating: 5 out of 5 stars.

One reviewer said: “Went here yesterday for a bite to eat, was really impressed at the service, quality of food and atmosphere . Very reasonably priced as well, and would definitely come again.”

6. Cook Street Coffee

Cook Street Coffee. Image: Google.

📍Where: Cook Street, Liverpool City Centre.

⭐ Rating: 5 out of 5 stars.

One reviewer said: “Yummy! If I could give 10 stars I would!”

7. Pippin’s Corner

📍Where: Lark Lane, Aigburth.

⭐ Rating: 5 out of 5 stars.

One reviewer said: “The staff are always pleasant and never rush you, despite being very busy most of the time.”

8. Rococo Coffee House

📍Where: Lord Street, Liverpool City Centre.

⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars.

One reviewer said: “I rarely go out on my own due to anxiety but every time I’ve came here the staff have been so comforting and welcoming I’m able to stay for a few hours and get on with my work.”

9. Moose Coffee

📍Where: Dale Street, Liverpool City Centre.

⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars.

One reviewer said: “The male host was extremely friendly and got me and my wife seated quickly. Jess was our server and she was fantastic. So lovely and helpful with the menu.”

10. Wake and Cate

Wake and Cate. Image: Google.

📍Where: Tarleton Street, Liverpool City Centre.

⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars.

One reviewer said: “Love this place. Very accommodating. Food amazing. Staff and owners so happy and helpful. Highly recommend for brunch or just coffee and cakes (lots of choices).”