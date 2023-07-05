Being vegetarian or vegan these days doesn’t mean missing out on lovely food, as so many restaurants and cafes cater for a wide range of dietary requirements.

Liverpool is especially great for those following a plant-based diet, with Nisbets ranking the city as one of the most vegan-friendly places in the UK, with a large selection of vegan-friendly cafes, restaurants and retailers.

To make choosing where to eat a little easier, we have created a list of the best place for veggies and vegan to grab a bite in the city, by combining Google Reviews and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency. Each restaurant has at least 100 reviews and 4.3 stars or more on Google, as well as a five star hygiene rating.

Here are the best* vegan-friendly restaurants and cafes in Liverpool, in alphabetical order. We have used restaurants classed as veggie or vegan by Google, or which have a large number of reviews mentioning veggie and vegan menu items.

*Please note, some highly rated venues were ‘awaiting food hygiene inspections’ or ratings could not be found, and have not been included.

1 . Bakchich, Bold Street L1 4EA Bakchich has a 4.4 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 2,800 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in January 2021. 💬 One reviewer said: “Nice vibe and great vegan options. Good value as well.” Photo: Tripadvisor

2 . Bundobust, Bold Street L1 4DN Bundobust has a 4.6 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 808 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in July 2019. 💬 One reviewer said: “The best vegan/veggie street food in the city!” Photo: Bundobust Liverpool

3 . Go Falafel, Richmond Street L1 1EF Go Falafel has a 4.8 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 280 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in November 2020. 💬 One reviewer said: “You don’t even realise it’s vegan, that’s how good it is.” Photo: Go Falafel

4 . The Interesting Eating Company, Allerton Road L18 2DD The Interesting Eating Company has a 4.4 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 330 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in March 2019. 💬 One reviewer said: “Fantastic food and great service. Staff are always very friendly and helpful. Highly recommend to anyone. Vegan and vegetarian options available!” Photo: The Interesting Eating Company