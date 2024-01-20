You can eat your way around the world in Liverpool, but should you head to Bold Street, Castle Street, Lark Lane, Lodge Lane or Queens Avenue for your scran?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool has always been a cultural melting pot. With people from across the globe migrating here, they've brought cuisines from their home countries. This has resulted in an array of restaurants serving up food from around the world.

On Bold Street, you can find the original Maray, home of the famous disco cauliflower. Nisha Katona opened her first Mowgli Street Food venue here - get the chat bombs, you won't regret it. If neither of those tickles your fancy, there is also cuisine on offer, from Turkish to Korean, Lebanese to Italian and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lark Lane has a whole host of independent eateries. The casual dining scene has really blown up here over the years. Famous for their halloumi fries, Hafla Hafla, which means Party Party in Arabic, serves up Middle Eastern-inspired street food. During the pandemic, when we couldn't get inside our favourite eateries, the council provided pavement licenses, which have stuck around, meaning you can dine al fresco if the weather is in your favour.

As well as a whole host of bars to whet your whistle, Castle Street is home to restaurants serving Spanish, Brazilian and East Asian cuisines, to name just a few. Something you might not be familiar with unless you're in the know is Queens Avenue. It's a real blink-and-you'll-miss-it part of the city. This picturesque alleyway has been likened to a magical passage, and down here, you'll discover a wine shop as well as a Bistro offering simple, seasonal produce.

Lodge Lane is peppered with independent shops and restaurants. You can almost eat your way around the world without having to leave this street. From Ethiopian to Middle Eastern, Mexican to Afghan, you will surely secure something tantalising for your tastebuds. With sweet treats and snacks as well as food to keep you full all day, you're absolutely spoilt for choice when it comes to delectable delights.