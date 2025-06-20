A shisha bar in Liverpool city centre has won the right to open until the early hours of the morning despite multiple concerns from residents and council officials.

An application by Habibiz Lounge on Myrtle Street to open until 2am on weekends has been given the go-ahead by Liverpool Council’s licensing and gambling sub-committee, writes the LDR service.

The business, which describes itself as “Liverpool’s ultimate shisha lounge and bar” had initially sought to secure terms to trade until 4am. This prompted a backlash from more than a dozen residents in neighbouring properties and their ward member.

Having made concessions on its opening hours, the business won the support of the three-person committee on Friday morning. The lounge will now operate a separate licence from the neighbouring Spice Bloom restaurant with which it shares a building.

Karl Barry, acting on behalf of applicant James Bradley, said the business was seeking to act in a way that was amenable to the neighbours and as such would not seek permission to play live music. The licensing agent said Mr Bradley, who took over the location in November last year, was agreeable to reducing the proposed hours to 2am on weekends.

The venue currently operates on a shared licence with Spice Bloom, with Mr Barry said Mr Bradley had chosen to take on his own premises licence as a matter of accountability. The lounge, which accommodates more than 200 people, is described as a “boutique Middle Eastern themed bar/restaurant catering for, but not exclusively, South Asian and Middle Eastern patrons.”

Mr Bradley said the business is split “50/50” between diners and those using shisha. Shisha is smoking heated tobacco smoke which bubbles through a bowl of water and into a long hose-like pipe to be breathed in.

Concerns about shisha use and the building layout were raised by environmental health officials who said doors and windows that could be closed to keep in any noise would have to remain open to meet smoking regulations. It was alleged this could lead to noise causing a statutory nuisance.

Residents from the nearby Symphony building also raised issues about the shape of the building, suggesting the structure offers no noise protection. It was said the “interests of the community outweigh the interests of the applicant” and people were losing sleep as a result.

Mr Barry said the business was operating in good faith and the applicant was aware of the concerns shared by objectors. The committee confirmed the reduced opening hours would be acceptable for operation but warned if the venue’s trade did give rise to public nuisance, it could be subject to a licence review.