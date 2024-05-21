Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new Happy Meal menu will be trialled across the North West, with four tasty new items added.

Four new menu items are coming to Happy Meals as part of a McDonald's UK trial. And the team at the fast food chain invited us down to their Formby site - which incidentally is their biggest Drive-Thru restaurant in the UK - to sample the new menu ahead of its launch.

Clucky Happy Meal fans are in for a treat, as the Mayo Chicken, which is already an iconic staple on the Saver Menu, now joins the Happy Meal menu. Mayo Chicken features crispy coated chicken with lettuce and mayo in a soft bun.

However, I have had that before so I went with the Fish Bites, five bite-sized pollock pieces in a crisp panko breadcrumb coating and served with a choice of dip - BBQ, Sweet & Sour, Sweet Curry or Ketchup. I think these are a great addition to the menu, though I already do enjoy a Filet-O-Fish from time to time.

They now also have flavoured milk, available in chocolate, banana and strawberry, which is what I went for. They're made with natural flavourings and no added sugar. This tasted exactly like their regular milkshakes so if you're a fan of them, then you're sure to enjoy these.

It was a really warm day when I went along and they have added the McFreezy too, which is a frozen ice dessert made with fruit juice and puree, available in either orange or mango & pineapple flavour, which is the one that I chose. This was the perfect end to my meal.

Available for around £3.59 - a Happy Meal will now contain a choice of Chicken McNuggets, Veggie Dippers, Chicken Mayo, Fish Bites with an apple and grape bag, cucumber bag or orange, mango & pineapple McFreezy side, plus drink options including water, milk (plain, chocolate, ctrawberry or canana), or Fruit Shoot.

Chicken Mayo, Fish Bites, flavoured milk and McFreezy are also available as part of the Main Menu. When ordering Fish Bites on the main menu the serving size is nine and for Happy Meal the serving size is five.