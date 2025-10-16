Inside much-loved Merseyside pub after major transformation

Hightown is a beautiful coastal enclave in Sefton that often stars in rankings of the most desirable villages, and The Pheasant has long been a cornerstone of the local community.

The venue on Moss Lane closed in August for a remodel and recently reopened, promising “premium and refined” dining experience.

Inside, the pub now boasts 100 covers across multiple spaces, with an additional 40 covers on the newly refurbished outside terrace. The remodel also features two cosy fireplace areas, newly designed bar areas and a brand-new private dining area.

Take a look at the photos below to see The Pheasant’s transformation.

