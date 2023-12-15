Register
Liverpool restaurants: Most popular restaurants in Liverpool in 2023 according to OpenTable - including Gaucho

Here are the top ten most popular Liverpool restaurants for December 2023, according to OpenTable.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 15th Dec 2023, 10:08 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT

Home to a number of fantastic restaurants, people travel from far and wide to try what foodie delights Liverpool has to offer. With so many amazing places to choose from, it can be tricky to know what to put at the top of your ‘must try’ list. However, OpenTable's 'Diners' Choice awards' can make the task a little easier.

Each month, OpenTable analyses thousands of global diner reviews and sorts the results by location to make it a little easier to choose where to eat. These are then split into categories, to help you discover new favourites, including a top ten 'most booked' list, showing which restaurants are trending each month.

Here are the top ten most popular restaurants for December 2023, according to OpenTable.

1. Hawksmoor, Liverpool

The most booked restaurant in Liverpool is Hawksmoor. The sustainable British steak restaurant has not been open long but is already a hit, with high quality dishes and excellent service. Photo: Hawksmoor

2. Gino D’Acampo, Liverpool

Up next is Gino D'Acampo Liverpool, which serves authentic Italian dishes and cocktails. The Sky Bar is also fantastic for special occasions. Photo: Melia

3. Riva Blu, Liverpool

Riva Blu is at number three and is a perfect choice for a birthday meal or special occasion. The restaurant serves authentic Italian food and has a great vegan range too. Photo: Emma Dukes

4. Gaucho, Liverpool

The fourth most booked restaurant in Liverpool is Gaucho. Gaucho is set in a grade II listed building and has absolutely stunning features. The restaurant serves up Argentinian steaks and excellent drinks Photo: Gaucho

