I ate at the Municipal Hotel's luxury restaurant and have never felt more fancy
The Seaforth restaurant at Liverpool’s beautiful Municipal Hotel has just launched a new seasonal menu, so we headed down to see exactly what’s on offer.
Located in the heart of Liverpool city centre, the stunning luxury hotel opened on Dale Street in 2023 and offers 179 lavish rooms and suites, as well as a spa and a range of places to eat and drink.
Although the Municipal building is known for its incredible architecture, I wasn’t prepared for just how lovely the venue is. It’s one of those places that you have to visit to truly appreciate and it is by far the fanciest place I have ever visited. As soon as I stepped inside, I instantly felt like royalty and had high hopes for the food.
There are three places for food and drink within the hotel - the Seaforth restaurant, Palm Court and Botanic Tearoom. The gorgeous Palm Court bar area stands proudly in the middle of the central atrium and tucked away at the back is Seaforth, a British brasserie influenced by Liverpool’s trade history, with menus reflecting connections to land and sea.
The new seasonal menu features fresh pasta, steaks and Scouse, which is a must if you're in Liverpool, and there is a large cocktail menu too. We ordered a Mersey Paradise and Mistral - which were both delicious - and got some chips and burrata with peaches and pine nuts to start. All the food was presented beautifully but the best part was the pasta - with truffle and asparagus, which you can ask to be made vegan.
For dessert, we opted for the poached strawberries which I honestly didn't think would be that nice but were one of the nicest desserts I’ve tried. The whole experience felt incredibly luxurious and I can't think of a better place for a celebration meal or fancy drinks with friends.
Let us know which Liverpool restaurants you think we should visit by leaving a comment below.
