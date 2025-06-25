13 must-visit pubs in Wirral chosen by drinker's bible The Good Beer Guide

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 25th Jun 2025, 10:35 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 10:37 BST

Discover 13 top pubs on the Wirral that have earned a place in the renowned CAMRA Good Beer Guide, showcasing the best of the peninsula’s vibrant pub scene.

Over 70 fantastic pubs in Merseyside feature in the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide.

The Good Beer Guide, which surveys 4,500 pubs, is considered to be the ‘definitive beer drinker’s guide’ for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs and is published annually by The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

- Subscribe to our free newsletters

We have scoured the list and picked out 13 of our favourite pubs on the Wirral that you need to try.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 13 of the Wirral pubs listed in the CAMRA guide – and find out why they were included.

CAMRA said: "A popular and traditional former coaching inn by the edge of Storeton Woods. It has a cosy country pub feel and is decorated throughout with brasses and bric-a-brac. The main area has a central bar and there are two side rooms."

1. Traveller's Rest, Higher Bebington

CAMRA said: "A popular and traditional former coaching inn by the edge of Storeton Woods. It has a cosy country pub feel and is decorated throughout with brasses and bric-a-brac. The main area has a central bar and there are two side rooms." | Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0

CAMRA said: “The selection of cask ales usually includes a session pale and a stronger IPA, plus a bitter or amber brew and a stout or porter. Its location in the main street, near the ancient market cross in the centre of Bromborough, makes it convenient for buses and it is a 10-minute walk from Bromborough Rake station. Winner of a local CAMRA Cellarmanship Award in 2022."

2. Bow-Legged Beagle, Bromborough

CAMRA said: “The selection of cask ales usually includes a session pale and a stronger IPA, plus a bitter or amber brew and a stout or porter. Its location in the main street, near the ancient market cross in the centre of Bromborough, makes it convenient for buses and it is a 10-minute walk from Bromborough Rake station. Winner of a local CAMRA Cellarmanship Award in 2022." | Bow-Legged Beagle

CAMRA said: “This old coaching inn, built in 1732, is a thriving, vibrant and friendly community local. It has a lounge, small bar, and games room with traditional decor and old photos of the area. Thwaites brews, the house beer, Rose Gold and some of the changing beers, with frequent guests from other mainly local breweries."

3. Rose and Crown, Bebington

CAMRA said: “This old coaching inn, built in 1732, is a thriving, vibrant and friendly community local. It has a lounge, small bar, and games room with traditional decor and old photos of the area. Thwaites brews, the house beer, Rose Gold and some of the changing beers, with frequent guests from other mainly local breweries." | Rose and Crown

CAMRA said: "In a whitewashed building dating back nearly 300 years is this charming street-corner pub. Tastefully redecorated in 2021, it has retained its character and has the atmosphere of a traditional country local. The compact central bar serves several discrete areas including two small cosy rooms with real warming fires for the winter. There is a small garden to the side."

4. Coach & Horses, Greasby

CAMRA said: "In a whitewashed building dating back nearly 300 years is this charming street-corner pub. Tastefully redecorated in 2021, it has retained its character and has the atmosphere of a traditional country local. The compact central bar serves several discrete areas including two small cosy rooms with real warming fires for the winter. There is a small garden to the side." | Coach & Horses

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PubsBeerNewsletters
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice