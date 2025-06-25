Over 70 fantastic pubs in Merseyside feature in the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide.

The Good Beer Guide, which surveys 4,500 pubs, is considered to be the ‘definitive beer drinker’s guide’ for those seeking the best pints in the nation’s pubs and is published annually by The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

We have scoured the list and picked out 13 of our favourite pubs on the Wirral that you need to try.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 13 of the Wirral pubs listed in the CAMRA guide – and find out why they were included.

1 . Traveller's Rest, Higher Bebington CAMRA said: "A popular and traditional former coaching inn by the edge of Storeton Woods. It has a cosy country pub feel and is decorated throughout with brasses and bric-a-brac. The main area has a central bar and there are two side rooms." | Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0

2 . Bow-Legged Beagle, Bromborough CAMRA said: “The selection of cask ales usually includes a session pale and a stronger IPA, plus a bitter or amber brew and a stout or porter. Its location in the main street, near the ancient market cross in the centre of Bromborough, makes it convenient for buses and it is a 10-minute walk from Bromborough Rake station. Winner of a local CAMRA Cellarmanship Award in 2022." | Bow-Legged Beagle

3 . Rose and Crown, Bebington CAMRA said: “This old coaching inn, built in 1732, is a thriving, vibrant and friendly community local. It has a lounge, small bar, and games room with traditional decor and old photos of the area. Thwaites brews, the house beer, Rose Gold and some of the changing beers, with frequent guests from other mainly local breweries." | Rose and Crown

4 . Coach & Horses, Greasby CAMRA said: "In a whitewashed building dating back nearly 300 years is this charming street-corner pub. Tastefully redecorated in 2021, it has retained its character and has the atmosphere of a traditional country local. The compact central bar serves several discrete areas including two small cosy rooms with real warming fires for the winter. There is a small garden to the side." | Coach & Horses