Temperatures have dropped and darker nights are starting to draw in - it's pumpkin spice latte season.

Pumpkin spice lattes (PSL for short) have become as much a part of Autumn as crunchy leaves and Halloween. For those not in the know, let me fill you in. Generally, it is a mixture of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves. It started life as the spice mixture put into a pumpkin pie, and it's one of my favourite stateside imports.

I'm going to local Liverpool independents as well as one well-known chain to do a taste test to find the best to tickle your tastebuds this spooky season.

LUCY IN THE SKY

Lucy in the Sky’s pumpkin spice latte. Image: Emily Bonner

10/10 for presentation.

This PSL is very instagrammable. Unfortunately I couldn’t really taste the pumpkin spice.

Cost: £4

DEREKS

Derek’s pumpkin spice latte. Image: Emily Bonner

Great to grab on the go.

Really tasty with an almost citrus note in there. Warming and not overly sweet.

Cost: £3.75

STARBUCKS

Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte. Image: Emily Bonner

The OG PSL.

Exactly what you’d expect in terms of flavour however, after a few sips it becomes almost sickly as it’s overly sweet.

Cost: £5.30

Now that I'm practically vibrating from all that caffeine and sugar, it's only fair to give you the results. I have to say that Derek's gets my vote. I got mine from their shop on Allerton Road, though they also have a place in Crosby. The sandwich shop has cinched it for me by serving up a nicely spiced yet not overly sweet PSL. Cheers!